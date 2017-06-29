The three-time all-star and Olympic gold medalist is friends with some of the league’s top players. Just last week, he was in Paris with Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

“My sense is that he’s a popular guy among players,” USA Today NBA insider Sam Amick said. “I covered Team USA in Rio, and he seemed to have a great way about him with those guys, and I think that stuff matters where you run in the highest of circles, the elite circles among players. So he’s got those relationships.”

And isn’t afraid to use them when it comes to attracting big-name free agents to his new team.

“I’ll be talking to a lot of really good players, much better than myself, I will tell you that,” Butler said Thursday, June 29, “and get them here to join what we have. I know that, with the support that I’ve already felt from this city, they’re definitely going to love it.”

The “better than myself” line might have been a little over the top. The only players who fit that billing in this free-agent class are Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, whose free agencies are mere formalities. Both will re-sign with defending NBA champion Golden State.

But there are other great free agents probably just a notch below Butler – players such as Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry and Paul Millsap. Lowry is one to keep an eye on for Minnesota. The veteran point guard could add shooting the Wolves desperately need, and he played with Butler on Team USA.

Butler said his sales pitch to free agents is “for me to know, for you to find out at a later date.”

“I don’t know. I really don’t,” he said later. “Get on the phone, try to buy them some dinner, maybe buy them a bottle of wine. I don’t know, we’ll find out.”

He doesn’t seem to think it will take much of a pitch. While Minnesota hasn’t been a popular free-agent destination in the past, it becomes more intriguing with each roster move the Timberwolves make.

“Those guys are always looking around to see, ‘Okay, where might I fit best?’ ” said Tom Thibodeau, the Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations. “And so I think what we have here is really attractive to other players.”

The Wolves won only 31 games last season and missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season, but with a core of Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, “Anybody’s going to want to be a part of that,” Butler said.

Minnesota also has $19 million in cap space to offer.

“Now it’s all about getting the right fit to fit with these guys,” Butler said. He might have some help from Towns.

“We’ll see,” Towns said. “I’m pretty sociable, so we’ll see what happens.”

These days, players seem to be just as important as any front-office member when recruiting free agents. All the good players know each other. Since Kevin Garnett left, there haven’t been many, if any, Minnesota players with the clout to get the Wolves to meet with top free agents, much less set the hook.

Butler, Towns and Wiggins seem like players worth listening to.

“It’s just the way it is,” Thibodeau said. “The players always are talking to each other. They all reach out, some of them share agents together. Some of them share experiences together, whether it be All-Star Games or the Olympics, Team USA. …. Whatever relationships that (Butler) has, if those players are looking for places to play, hopefully we’ll have a good shot at them.”