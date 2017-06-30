Wolves trade Ricky Rubio to Utah Jazz

The pick — which will be lottery-protected — originally belonged to Oklahoma City and was acquired by Utah in a previous deal.

The move clears cap space for the Timberwolves heading into free agency. Minnesota will almost certainly pursue a veteran point guard.

Tyus Jones is currently the only point guard on the Wolves’ roster.

National reports indicate the Wolves could be targeting free-agent point guard Jeff Teague. Teague, who spent last season in Indiana, has averaged 15-plus points a game each of the last four seasons and is a career 35-percent three-point shooter. Other targets could be Toronto’s Kyle Lowry or Utah’s George Hill.

Drafted by Minnesota with the No. 5 pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Rubio spent the first six years of his career with the Wolves, averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 assists.

But the Spaniard’s game made him into a polarizing figure. One faction of the Wolves’ fan base loved him for his contagious personality and dazzling display of passes. Others lamented his inability to shoot and score consistently.

One thing that never varied was the opinions of his teammates. Throughout the years described their love for playing with Rubio.

“Ricky is smart,” Brandon Rush said last season. “He’s been around the league for a long time. He knows the right pass to make, the right time to make the pass, and he’s just a great point guard.”

As a scorer, former Wolves forward Michael Beasley said Rubio made the game easier.

“You kind of take it for granted how good he is until you watch him play, then you’re like, ‘Damn,’” Beasley said. “Ricky is awesome, and underrated as hell.”

But, in today’s NBA, where many coaches and front offices consider shooting and spacing to be paramount, the question of if an offense could succeed without a shooting point guard was often raised. Rubio’s name was brought up in trade rumors nearly every season and every offseason.

“We’re professionals, but we’re human beings, too,” Rubio said. “So we have feelings. But I know this is a business, so it has to be like that.”

Yet, despite all the rumors, Rubio stayed in Minnesota likely longer than most would have expected.

“It seems like a game, right?” he said in February. “I don’t know. … When things are not working, they’re trying to change things. My name has come up the last two, three years and you have to deal with it.”

Rubio played some of the best basketball of his career down the stretch of last season. He averaged 16 points and 10.5 assists in 24 starts after the all-star break, shooting 42 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three in that span.

Just last week, Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden told Paul Allen on KFXN-100.3 the thought Rubio was “just going to grow on that second half, and just keep going and just have a great career here.”

But the need for Minnesota to add shooting was only increased when the Wolves traded their best shooter, Zach LaVine, as part of the trade to acquire all-star forward Jimmy Butler. Rubio, Butler and Andrew Wiggins can all hit the three, but none are sharpshooters. Now Minnesota has a chance to pick up a point guard who can consistently space the floor as a threat from deep.