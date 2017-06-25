Youth soccer: Worthington U17 boys win Bursville FireCup tournament
BURNSVILLE -- The Worthington 17-and-under soccer team defeated REV soccer club 2-1 on Sunday to place first at the Burnsville FireCup soccer tournament. Anthony Euceda and Mooday Wah scored the goals for Worthington.
Sunday's victory avenged a 4-0 loss to REV -- which features players from Rosemount, Apple Valley, and Eagan -- in pool play on Saturday.
Worthington went 4-1 at the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Burnsville, and and a 2-1 victory over Owatonna on top of the split with REV.