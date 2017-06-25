Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Youth soccer: Worthington U17 boys win Bursville FireCup tournament

    By The Globe Today at 8:56 p.m.
    The Worthington U17 boys soccer team poses with their gold medals after winning the Burnsville FireCup tournament on Sunday. (submitted photo)

    BURNSVILLE -- The Worthington 17-and-under soccer team defeated REV soccer club 2-1 on Sunday to place first at the Burnsville FireCup soccer tournament. Anthony Euceda and Mooday Wah scored the goals for Worthington.

    Sunday's victory avenged a 4-0 loss to REV -- which features players from Rosemount, Apple Valley, and Eagan -- in pool play on Saturday.

    Worthington went 4-1 at the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Burnsville, and and a 2-1 victory over Owatonna on top of the split with REV.

    Explore related topics:sportsWarhawksworthingtonsoccerBurnsvilleFireCup
    Advertisement
    randomness