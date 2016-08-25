Boys soccer: Trojans cruise

FAIRMONT -- The Worthington High School boys soccer team racked up seven goals in the first half of its 8-1 victory over Fairmont on Thursday, then took its foot off the pedal in the second half.

“Unexpectedly, we had a chance to play a lot of our younger players with the score being so lopsided in the first half,” Trojans head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “We are glad to see that -- to have younger players play the majority of the second half -- and I thought they did quite well.”

Jon Keoduangsy opened the scoring in the 17th minute with an assist by Ivan Rodriguez. He then followed that up in the 24th minute with his second goal of the game on an assist by Victor Alvarez.

Edwin Hernandez tallied a hat trick in a three-minute span, with unassisted goals in the 32nd minute, 35th minute and 39th minute.

Anthony Euceda and Ivan Rodriguez added the other goals for the Trojans.

“When we started going on the scoring spree, our players got more confident about moving the ball around,” Ektnitphong said. “It’s shown in the stats. We got numerous shots and numerous opportunities.”

Worthington piled up the opportunities, putting 26 shots on goal.

Noach Becker scored the lone goal for Fairmont in the 68th minute.

Worthington 7 1 -- 8

Fairmont 0 1 -- 1