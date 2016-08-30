Girls soccer: Trojans getting closer to scoring

WORTHINGTON -- The Trojans didn’t score their first girls soccer goal of the season Tuesday night, but they’re getting closer.

In Worthington’s third game of the season after falling 13-0 to Mankato Loyola and 8-0 to Austin, the girls played competitively against visiting Glencoe-Silver Lake. They lost again, 4-0, but their opportunities to score were plenty -- and they barely missed several times.

Senior Ahmitara Alwal, alone, had four good chances in the second half alone. With 10:35 to play, she delivered an open shot that missed a couple of feet wide right. At 8:03 she let fly a contested attempt that went just wide left. With 1:52 remaining in the game, she struck just a few feet in front of the net, but it went high. With half a minute to go, she attempted a free kick. It missed high.

Alwal, however, was smiling after the game ended.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s good because I know I was able to push myself. And my teammates gave me a lot of opportunities to push the ball,” she said.

So when are the Trojans going to score?

“I’m hoping the next game. But I’m glad that we’re getting better each game,” Alwal said.

Worthington’s defense fared well through most of the first half. Glencoe-Silver Lake had several good shots in the first half -- several of them on breakaways -- but were kept off the scoreboard for the first 25 minutes. WHS goalkeeper Allison Xayasane made a bunch of nice saves, including stretching out to knock a shot aside just one minute before the Panthers’ Taryn Reichow put one in on a header from a side kick by teammate Emily Thalmann.

Miranda Litzau made it 2-0 at the 10:26 mark.

Meanwhile, Worthington’s Jacqueline Perez had a few good scoring chances herself.

Glencoe-Silver Lake scored two more goals in the second half, one on a long breakaway that Thalmann buried at the 21:46 mark and the second four minutes later.

Worthington never quit, and relentlessly pushed the envelope to get on the offensive. The Trojans’ next opportunity to score will come Friday in Waseca.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 2 2 -- 4

Worthington 0 0 -- 0