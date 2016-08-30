Girls tennis: Trojans show fight in loss

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington girls tennis team showed some fight and improvement in its 6-1 loss to New Ulm on Tuesday at the Worthington Middle School tennis courts.

“We showed some improvement and had longer rallies,” Worthington head coach Mike Marquardt said. “We figured some things out. The points were better, the rallies were longer.”

The coach attributed the improvement to a relaxed atmosphere at the courts. The girls on the courts were competitive, but looked friendly and like they were having a good time.

“I told them, this is what tennis is all about -- just have fun,” he said. “And they did. That was the best display of just relaxing I’ve ever seen. When you can just relax, everything’s not as intense and it’s more like practice. They hit all these great shots in practice and now we got to show it in the game.”

Shelby Larson picked up the Trojans’ only win of the day in third singles, after losing the first set to Sara Guymon 6-2. She refused to lose, and came back with a 7-5 second set and then dropped the hammer in the third set to seal it with a 6-1 victory.

“I’ve lost a few matches already, and I didn’t want to go down again,” Larson said. “I said I want to keep playing because I love this sport. So I just decided I wasn’t going to stop at set two -- I was going for a third set.”

There was also drama at first singles where New Ulm’s Taylor Boldman defeated Anna Kill 6-4, 7-6, 6-4. After losing the first set and falling behind in the second set, Kill rallied back to win a tie-break in the second set and force a third. She played with a confidence and tenacity that impressed Worthington head coach Mike Marquardt.

“She knew she could do it (after the first set),” he said. “Her thoughts now went on the other side and every shot was, ‘It’s going here, I’m doing this’ and she was so determined. Confidence is everything.”

The Eagles swept the rest of the matches. Rosie Dobie defeated Kelly Newman 6-4, 6-1 at second singles. Emma Maudal defeated Jamie Newman 6-0, 6-1 at fourth singles. Meleah Reinhardt and Jane Arnoldt defeated Coral Owens and Jasmine Ling 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles. Breanna Widmer and Shelby Haseman defeated Katilyn Brunk and Maggie Putnam 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles. And Abbey Frauenholtz and Katia Osterman defeated Brittin Fauskee and Bailey Kruse 6-4, 6-2 at third doubles.