Cross country: Trojans return strong numbers

Tim Middagh/Daily Globe These four girls will help lead the WHS girls cross country team this fall. They are (from left) Maranda Thier, Camila Wade, Brianna Newman and Elizabeth Spiegelhoff.

Tim Middagh/Daily Globe Worthington Trojans Boys cross country letter winners for 2016 are (back row, from left) Adam Koller, Tad Stewart, Colin Smidt, Blaine Doeden, Nathan Schuck, Matt De Smith, (front) Jacob Prunty, Andrew Olsen, Andrew Huber, New Bu, Ben Penning and Chris Nelsen.

WORTHINGTON -- Again having an abundance of runners, the Worthington High School cross country program will need two buses to take all of its participants to today’s season-opening meet at the Canby Golf Course.

Dubbed as the 3rd Annual Canby Late Night Invite, the popular --- and unique --- event will feature a total of 12 teams, including approximately 65 Trojans.

“It’s really a fun meet for the kids,” said first-year head WHS cross country coach Cory Smidt, who was an assistant for long-time Trojan coach Ken Henkels last season. “The varsity races are run as it’s getting dark and the course is illuminated, which makes it different than other meets.”

Spectators are encouraged to bring along flashlights.

Lakeview, Luverne, Marshall, Murray County Central, Pipestone Area, Redwood Valley, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Willmar Community Christian and Worthington, along with host Canby/Minneota, will join South Dakota schools Sioux Falls Washington and Watertown for the big event.

The meet begins with the girls’ junior high race at 6 p.m. The junior high boys will race over the same 2,000-meter course 15 minutes later. A junior varsity girls’ 5,000-meter race is scheduled for 6:30 pm. A JV boys’ race follows at 7 p.m. Then as the sun is setting, varsity runners -- limited to 10 per squad -- will run the same 5,000-meter course. The girls begin at 7:30 p.m. before the boys complete the meet with an 8 p.m. start time.

“We’ve had just about three weeks of great practices and we’re looking forward to competing,” Smidt said. “We have a great group of kids, some with more experience than others.”

Boys

With a boys’ roster loaded with more than 45 runners, the Trojans have exceptional depth.

While Tyler Van Hove and Cameron Jenson, both outstanding leaders, graduated from last year’s squad, Worthington brings back several runners who competed at the varsity level in 2015 -- and none of them are seniors this year.

“We’re still young,” said Smidt, who excelled as a multiple-sport high school athlete at Pipestone High School in the early 1990s. “These guys are competitive and work hard. I think our future looks very bright.”

Sophomore Andrew Huber and freshman Adam Koller each earned Big South Conference honorable mention honors last fall and consistently ran 5,000 meters in the low 18-minute range.

Joining them with varsity experience are juniors Jacob Prunty, Nathan Schuck, Jackson Bonnett and Caleb Schreiber. Sophomores Tad Stewart, Blaine Doeden and Pwe Ku, along with eighth-grader Christian Lietz, complete the 10-runner varsity for tonight’s opener.

“That will likely change from meet to meet,” Smidt said. “We have quite a few other kids who will challenge for varsity as the season progresses. It’s going to be a toss-up to see how our finishing order is from one meet to the next.”

Smidt, who has also coached football, basketball, wrestling and worked with hurdlers as a long-time Trojan track and field assistant coach, is emphasizing three positive factors as he instills his philosophy during his first season in charge of the program.

“We’re stressing positive attitude, positive effort and positive character,” he said. “Those are things which Coach Henkels strived to build -- and it’s a hard task following in his footsteps.”

Like most cross country coaches, Smidt -- who was the head wrestling coach at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls for three seasons more than a decade ago -- is training his athletes to have their best performances at the end of the season. Worthington hosts the Big South Conference on Oct. 18.

“We also want to run really well at the Turkey Trot, which is on our own course in just a few weeks (Sept. 15). We have four meets before that to help get us ready.”

After running at Canby, the Trojans compete in a trio of meets in five days. WHS run at Tracy (Sept. 8) in Sioux Falls (Sept. 10) and Marshall (Sept. 12).

Girls

Meredith Moore capped a stellar cross country career for the Trojan girls with numerous medalist performances as a senior in 2015. She, like Van Hove and Jenson, will be “greatly missed,” according to Smidt.

Back to lead the Trojan girls this year are senior Camila Wede and juniors Brianna Newman and Jessica Darling.

Smidt emphasizes that several young runners have been performing well in practice. Freshmen Seni Uli and Jada Bonnett, along with seventh-grader Jenna Hoffman, join a group of four talented eighth-graders -- Anne Cham, Brynne White, Liz Spiegelhoff and Miranda Thier -- to form the 10-member girls’ varsity, along with Darling, Newman and Wede, for tonight’s meet at Canby.

“We have a great group of young girls,” Smidt said. “I anticipate several others breaking into the varsity lineup later in the season. We like how they are all working hard in practice, striving to get better.”

Helping Smidt this season are long-time assistant coach Lonnie Myrom and first-year assistant LeAnn Barduson.

“Working with Lonnie, LeAnn and all of these great kids has been a blast,” summed up Smidt. “We’re anxious to get the cross country season going.”