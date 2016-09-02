Girls soccer: Worthington still scoreless

WASECA -- Jayde Pederson and Taylor Hiller each scored five goals as the Waseca High School girls soccer team rolled past Worthington 14-0 Friday.

Waseca outscored the Trojans 12-0 in the first half.

For Worthington (0-4) it was the fourth straight game without scoring a goal.

“We had a couple of opportunities tonight but weren’t able to capitalize on any,” said WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist.

The Trojans, she said, managed to move the ball with connecting passes. But, unfortunately, few of the connections went forward toward the Waseca goal.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays’ speed was too much. “They were just faster than our defense,” Ahlquist said.

Worthington 0 0 -- 0

Waseca 12 2 -- 14