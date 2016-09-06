After allowing a hat trick to Chargers forward Ally Young in the first 14 minutes, the Trojans defense locked down on the opponent’s attacks. Time after time, the defense shut down SFC attackers running in on goal. They got bodies in front of the attack, stole the ball and connected on passes through the midfield that set up scoring opportunities.

“The second half was a lot better,” Worthington head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “They went out and made the adjustments. This is the first year we have played a four flat defense, so our defense is learning how to work together in that formation. We’ve always played diamond.”

Worthington had possession of the ball for most of the final 25 minutes of the first half and had several scoring chances.

“There were a lot of chances at goal in the end of the second half,” Ahlquist said. “Sayra (Paw) had a lot of good chances on net. We’ve just gotta see more of that.”

Paw, the left midfielder, came within inches of scoring the Trojans first goal of the season in the 32nd minute. She took a pass up the left, trapped the ball, changed directions and let loose a shot that careened off the crossbar. The Chargers defense corralled the rebound and cleared the ball, ending the scoring chance.

She created another good scoring chance in the 10th minute too. She went on a marauding run up the left wing that culminated in a free kick from just outside of the penalty area. She sent the free kick in front of goal that almost connected with a Trojans attacker. But the offside flag went up and possession went back to the Chargers.

But it all came after Young did her damage.

“They have some really fast forwards,” Ahlquist said. “So we had to adjust the distance that we give them so we wouldn’t keep getting beat, and they did that the second half.”

She opened the scoring in the ninth minute. The Worthington keeper took a goal kick that traveled about 20 yards and landed at Young’s feet. She dribbled a couple of times and then fired the ball into the goal.

She picked up her second goal of the game in the twelfth minute. She intercepted a Trojans pass in front of goal and put the wide-open shot into the net.

Her third and final goal came in the fourteenth minute, putting SFC up 3-0. She intercepted another Trojans pass, dribbled toward the net, drawing the goalie out to defend, made a move to the right to get past the goalie and lightly distributed the ball into the empty goal.

A 65th minute goal by Ellie Schock made it 4-0.