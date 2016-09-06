Boys soccer: Keoduangsy scores two, Trojans top Marshall

Both teams came into the game with identical 3-1 overall records, but Worthington came away with the advantage in the standings.

“It is a big win,” Worthington head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “We asked them to play the style and tempo thatt we showed against Waseca last game, and they did that. We created a number of opportunities in the first half. We had six shots on goal and managed to take three goals from Marshall.”

Jon Keoduangsy opened the scoring for Worthington in the seventh minute with an assist from Ivan Rodriguez.

Keoduangsy added a second goal to his tally six minutes later in the 13th minute with a 27 yard long-range shot with an assist from Robert Ortiz.

Two misplayed passes by the Worthington defenders in the 17th and 18th minutes yielded both Marshall goals.

“Our team showed character,” Ektnitphong said. “They didn’t get down after those mistakes.”

The Trojans got the game winner in the 31st minute on a header by Sergio Talamnates on a cross into the box by Ivan Rodriguez.

Worthington didn’t add to its score in the second half, but had a number of chances. It put eight shots on goal in the second half, two more than the first.

“In the second half, I told them not to change what we are doing,” Ektnitphon said. “We had eight shots on goal and had nothing to show for it. But we got a shot from Jon and it bounced off the bar and back into play. On the final run, we had a good run by Kevin Gutierrez. He took the ball down to the six-yard line and shot right into the goalie.”

The Trojans next game is at Southwest Minnesota Christian on Thursday at 4:30.

W 3 0 -- 3M 2 0 -- 2