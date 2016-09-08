Girls soccer: Trojans score first goal with Paw

Before its 9-1 loss to Fairmont on Thursday at Trojan Field, the squad sprinkled what they called “magic fairy dust” on the balls, saying that it would bring the first goal of the season for the squad.

And it worked.

Worthington senior forward Sayra Paw scored the first goal of the season for the Trojans in the 12th minute to give the team its first lead of the season at 1-0. She got on the end of a pass from Stacy Perez and the speedy forward burst straight through the Cardinals defense up the middle of the field and kicked the ball past the keeper.

“It was the magic fairy dust,” Worthington head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “My girls gave me fairy dust to sprinkle on the balls to guarantee us a goal.”

After taking the shot, Paw turned around and ran back upfield to play defense, thinking she had missed the shot.

“I thought I missed it,” Paw said. “When it went in, I looked back and I saw that the ball went in the net and it felt great.”

Normally an outside midfielder, Paw played out of position at center forward, replacing Saida Garcia, who missed the game to attend a nursing class. Paw scored in practice this week, so Ahlquist decided the midfielder was the best option up front. It turns out she was right.

“She’s one of the fastest players on the team,” Ahlquist said. “I have midfield subs and I don’t really have forward subs, so I put Sayra up there. She scored in practice yesterday so I said, ‘Alright, you’re going up at forward today,’”

The magic wore off after the Trojans scored their goal, as Fairmont tied it up at one apiece a minute later in the 13th minute. Lexi Lunn finished the goal after a rebound careened off the Worthington keeper’s hands. She controlled the ball with a soft touch and fired a second-touch shot into the right side of an open net.

Fairmont then took a 2-1 lead in the 21st minute and never looked back. Cardinals forward Abby DeWitt hammered home the go-ahead goal. Lindsey Miles made a run up the right wing and sent a cross in to DeWitt right in front of net.

The Worthington defense played well in the first half, but got tired in the second half, allowing six Fairmont goals.

“We definitely wore out,” Ahlquist said. “They have fast forwards and were able to get in on goal on us, but (Trojans goalie) Allison (Xayasane) had an amazing game. Their goal percentage was very low -- as many shots as they took, it could have been a lot worse. But Alison saved us in net.”

The Cardinals added goals by Brooke Hunwardsen in the 23rd minute, DeWitt in the 45th, Maiya Dietz in the 48th, Alexis Kaufman in the 66th, Kaufman in the 69th, DeWitt in the 71st and Hunwardsen in the 72nd.

The Trojans may have lost the game, but it felt like a win to the side that netted its first goal of the year. After the game, the squad and its fans celebrated its successes on the field and could be heard cheering in the locker room after the game.

“This is the first really good team that we’ve played and kept it under 10 goals,“ Ahlquist said. “That’s been a goal for us -- under 10 and score a goal. So we accomplished the little goals we had.”

Fairmont 3 6 -- 9

Worthington 1 0 -- 1