Prep football: Trojans sock St. Peter

ST. PETER -- The Worthington football Trojans discovered their passing game Friday night -- and a whole lot more.

Junior quarterback Logan Huisman and senior wide receiver Zach Boever blistered the host St. Peter Saints en route to a 35-22 win, giving first-year head coach Gene Lais his first victory. Worthington’s passing game, clutch running and big-play defense were all impressive -- but it was probably no more impressive than the confidence displayed as the Trojans led just 22-15 with the football deep in their own territory late in the third quarter.

The play of the game came after a Shaun Hurley interception stalled a driving St. Peter team at the WHS 2-yard-line. Two plays later, on a third-and-long, Huisman -- throwing from his own endzone -- found Boever sprinting down the right sideline,and the two of them connected on a 46-yard pass.

That play call was as gutsy as it gets in high school football, but not quite so gutsy if you ask Lais.

Satisfied that he could trust his offensive line, and feeling that an interception would have been as good as a punt, he also knew something else.

“There’s a pretty good chance we could make the play, too,” said the coach. “It was thrown so Bove was the only guy who could catch it, and he just went up and made the play.”

The effect of it was breathtaking.

“You could see the faces and just the believing,” Lais said.

Later in that same drive, Huisman passed 14 yards to Jordan Jensen on a fourth-and-10 play from St. Peter’s 20. Moments later Huisman bulled over from the 1-yard line -- finishing off a 98-yard drive -- and giving the Trojans a 28-15 lead with 9:02 remaining in the game.

A year ago, St. Peter defeated Worthington twice -- once in the regular season 32-31 in double overtime and again in the section playoffs, 12-7. This time, however, Worthington (1-1) took charge in a big way.

Huisman completed nine of 13 passes in the game for 159 yards. Boever finished with six receptions for 135 yards and two scores.

The first half was played to a near standoff. Worthington quickly drew first blood as Hurley recovered a St. Peter fumble on the Saints 36-yard line on the opening kickoff. Boever found paydirt on a 22-yard slant pass from Huisman and at 10:39, after an extra point that failed, WHS was up 6-0.

St. Peter stalled on its first possession but on its next finished a 57-yard drive when, at 6:13, quarterback Jake Emley scored on a nine-yard run. Emley, who accounted for five touchdowns in the Saints’ season opening win, had carried for 34 yards on the first play of the drive.

The PAT was good and St. Peter led 7-6.

St. Peter’s defensive front took control of the line of scrimmage in the first quarter, but Huisman continued to employ the aerial game to move the football -- with a big play coming on a 35-yard pass to Boever that didn’t culminate in another score.

St. Peter finished a drive in the second quarter, helped by an 18-yard run by Jake McCabe and a personal foul call against the Trojans. McCabe scored it on a fourth-and-goal run from the WHS three, and a conversion pass pushed the score to 15-6.

Worthington scored its second touchdown on the heels of a lengthy drive helped by a couple more passes to Boever and a 35-yard hookup to junior OD Othow. On a fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard-line with 2:12 remaining in the half, sophomore running back Austin Svalland pushed it in. This time, the extra point was added.

Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Worthington used its defense to score early in the third quarter as a St. Peter punt snap sailed over Emley’s head and into the end zone. Emley, rather than choosing to run it out, elected to take a knee for a safety.

On the receiving end of a punt following the safety, the Trojans used a personal foul against the Saints, an 18-yard run by Huisman and a nine-yard Obang Ojulu run to get into position again. Huisman connected with Boever on the score, from 10 yards out.

Huisman’s short TD run didn’t clinch the victory, but the next score did. Tucker Sorenson, who led WHS with 80 yards rushing on 18 carries, scored on a six-yard carry with 2:15 left.

St. Peter scored its last touchdown only six seconds before the final buzzer.

Final unofficial totals showed Worthington with 43 rushes for 171 yards and 193 yards passing. St. Peter rushed 53 times for 230 yards, finishing with 233 total net yards.

The Trojans stepped up defensively in the second half, especially. Linebacker Vince Riley led the way with seven tackles, which included some big hits.

As surprising as the offensive show might have been for some of the Worthington fans, who saw the Trojans post a 2-7 record in 2015, it was no surprise to Lais. The team had a good week of throwing the football leading up to the game, he said, and there are many leaders on both sides of the football, too.

“We talked about expecting to make the play and to want the ball to come to you. And the kids responded,” Lais said. “And the defense, too. Give me the opportunity to make the play.”

Worthington 6 7 9 13 -- 35

St. Peter 7 8 0 7 -- 22