Prep volleyball: Trojans sweep New Ulm

ADAM WATTS / DAILY GLOBE Worthington middle hitter Abbi Mulder spikes the ball in the Trojans victory over New Ulm on Monday.

WORTHINGTON -- Coming off two losses last week, the Worthington volleyball team wasn’t about to let that trend continue.

The Trojans earned a sweep of New Ulm Monday night, 25-11, 25-20, 25-17.

“It was definitely nice to get another win, especially for homecoming week,” WHS senior outside hitter Maddi Woll said. “It was fun.”

Worthington had tough losses to Jackson County Central and Windom Area in its last two matches, but made quick work of New Ulm to improve to 4-2 this season.

“We are excited to get back in the win column,” WHS head coach Jessica Hogan said. “I thought the girls played hard tonight. It was homecoming, so I thought they were focused well on the task at hand and I’m happy for them they got a win.”

For the fifth time in six matches, the Trojans won the first set. Their only Game 1 loss this season came on the road to Southwest Christian. WHS won the next three in that match.

“Obviously my pre-game speech is a lot better than my in between Games 1 and Games 2 speech,” Hogan said. “So I told the girls I have to work on that. That’s my homework and they’ll have theirs to do as well. I think we really have a good game plan coming in and the girls are really following it well. Their energy is great once we hit the court and I think as time goes on, we’ll have to get better at keeping it.”

Monday night was no different as the Trojans came out swinging to earn a big victory in the first set.

“That’s been a thing that’s been happening this season that’s been really bad. We tend to get worse as the sets go on. As least we still won in three sets, so that was good,” Woll said. “We start off so strong and we’re always so confident. Then I think we’re a little too confident. But I think when it comes to section time we should be ready.”

The Eagles hung with WHS in the second game and were within two late. However, a tip by Abbi Mulder and an ace by Paige Heidebrink gave WHS a little breathing room en route to the five-point win.

“I think our focus isn’t the same that it is when we start the match,” Hogan said. “That’s something that needs to get corrected because it’s obviously not where it needs to be.”

Behind a tip from Mulder and a kill from Woll, the Trojans jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third game.

“None of us were happy about (the second game), so we tried to come back in the third game and play a little bit better,” Woll said. “It was a little bit better.”

The Eagles were hanging around and were within two points, 10-8 midway through. However, Emma Thuringer answered with a spike and Emily Shaffer had a kill to increase the lead.

The Trojans continued to build the lead and a pair of tips from Nyamer Diew put the finishing touches on the sweep.

Diew led WHS with nine kills, while Woll had eight kills and four digs. Shaffer finished with six kills, while Mulder had five kills and three blocks.

Anneke Weg was 10-for-11 serving and had 29 set assists. Heidebrink was 15-for-18 serving with three aces, while Mulder was 12 for 14 with two aces.

The Trojans will be at the Jackson tournament on Saturday.

Pipestone 3, Fulda 0

FULDA -- Pipestone Area swept Fulda 25-7, 25-9, 25-9.

Morgan Taubert put 18 of 18 serves in play and got five aces for the Arrows.

Shelby Bloemendaal had five kills and Taylor Nesvold had seven digs for Pipestone Area.

Evany Luna had three blocks for Fulda.

JCC 3, St. James Area 0

ST. JAMES -- Jackson County Central swept St. James Area 25-7, 25-10, 25-14.

Abby Benson and Alaina Wolff each had eight kills for the Huskies.

Natalie McNeal put 21 of 24 serves in play with six aces.

Ellsworth 0-3 at S-O quad

SIBLEY -- Ellsworth dropped all three of its matches at the Sibley-Ocheyedan quad.

The Panthers lost to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21-10, 21-10, Remsen St. Mary’s 23-21, 21-10 and S-O 23-21, 21-12.

Hannah Kramer picked up eight aces in the three matches, while Devin Dreesen had six kills.

Kallie Chapa and Ashlyn Meeser each had a block in the match against Remsen St. Mary’s.