WORTHINGTON -- When all the other matches were safely packed away in the record books, Sierra Wieneke and Shelby Nath for Luverne, and Kelly and Jamie Newman for Worthington, did battle in a third set to see if the Cardinals girls tennis team would sweep the Trojans or the Trojans would have one win to show for their efforts Tuesday.

The Cardinals duo won its No. 2 doubles match, but had to fight for it.

Winning the first set 7-6, Wieneke and Nath dropped the second set 3-6 to a rejuvenated WHS pair. For a while, it looked as if Luverne would close it out easily in the third set while riding a 5-2 lead. But then the Newmans won the next two games. The match finally ended 6-4 in Wieneke and Nath’s favor.

“We dug a hole early in the third set, being down 5-2,” said WHS head coach Mike Marquardt. “We had to take risks to get it back. And that’s what we did. That’s what you have to do in tennis.”

Still, Luverne won the competition seven matches to none. All the other matchups were done in two sets.

“It was a good day,” Luverne head coach Greg Antoine said.

“We went to Blue Earth yesterday and we didn’t play very well (in a 4-3 Blue Earth Area team win). We came to play today. Every girl was moving, was into the match. This is as well as we can play today.”

At No. 1 singles, Luverne’s Samantha Pierce prevailed over Worthington’s Anna Kill 6-2, 6-4. Carissa Cunningham blanked the Trojans’ Maggie Putnam 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Riley Severtson topped the Trojans’ Brittin Fauskee 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Ainslee Robinson beat Chloe Bents 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Kayla Rud and Natasha Thone of Luverne won 6-4, 6-1 over Worthington’s Coral Owens and Shelby Larson. And at No. 3 doubles, Emilie Bartels and Elize Jarchow beat the Trojans’ Jasmine Ling and Makayla Ebbers 6-4, 6-0.

“Our singles played well today,” said Antoine, whose Cardinals moved to 5-3 in dual meets with the victory. “They placed the ball well all over the court. It was fun to see them move girls around. … The doubles teams played more aggressively today.”

The goal for Worthington, Marquardt reiterated, is to continue improving. And that means for the girls to be patient with their shots.

“We’re still trying to tactically build points,” he said.