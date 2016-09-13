Girls soccer: Trojans show progress in loss

WORTHINGTON -- Even though the outcome wasn’t in Worthington’s favor, head coach Emily Ahlquist saw progress in her team’s 8-0 loss to St. Peter Tuesday night in a girls soccer match.

“I told them last year when played St. Peter, it was a lot worse,” the Trojans’ coach said. “So we are making progression. Even though it’s still tough. It’s tough to lose 8-0. It’s still defeating sometimes. But we’re still making progress and with what we have right now, that’s all we can do...They’re making individual progress, which means our team is making progress.”

The Saints scored four in each half. And while the Trojans had opportunities offensively, they couldn’t come up with a goal.

“We’re getting opportunities, we just have to make sure we’re finishing,” Ahlquist said. “We’ve been working on that in practice, finishing on net. I just told them, if we never score, we’re never going to win.”

Through eight games, WHS has scored only once.

“It’s very frustrating,” Ahlquist said. “They’re frustrated about it too. We have to have the touch before we can get more shots. It all goes back to basics. If we don’t have the basics down, we’re not going to be able to score a goal if we can’t control the ball or one-touch it into the net.”

Worthington had a good run at the 15-minute mark, but came up just short. The Trojans had another chance midway through the first as the St. Peter goalie came out from the goal. However, a Saint defender deflected the shot away.

Defensively, the Trojans were able to thwart some of the Saints scoring opportunities.

“They are learning how to shift as a team,” Ahlquist said. “This is the first year we’ve done four flat. They’re learning new positioning and how to work together horizontally as well as vertically. The more we play, the more they’re getting it. Hopefully that’ll keep getting better.”

In net, Allison Xayasane made solid saves, including four in a six-minute stretch in the first half. When Xayasane went out with an injury, Ahmitara Alwal stopped a pair of St. Peter shots late.

“Allison is a very solid goalie for us,” Ahlquist said. “She plays pretty consistently. Her goal save average is very high. Our defense also pushes them into a spot where our goalie can cut off the angle and make easy saves. That’s what we teach them to do as well. The defense knows where to push them to help Allison in the goal.”

The Saints scored less than two minutes into the game and then added another eight minutes later on a long run by Katie Dirks. Amelia Carlson scored a goal late in the first half before Teagan Weiss scored 30 seconds later as St. Peter took a 4-0 lead into halftime. Out of the break, Dirks added a goal less than five minutes in. The Saints added two more in a span of three minutes. The eighth goal came from Sophia Lee with less than 10 minutes remaining in the match.

The Trojans are at home Thursday against New Ulm and host Albert Lea on Monday.

St. Peter 4 4 -- 8

WHS 0 0 -- 0