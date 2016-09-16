Prep football: Trojans outlast Albert Lea, 23-9

WORTHINGTON -- It wasn’t pretty, but Worthington took care of business against Albert Lea on homecoming and picked up a 23-9 victory in a Class 3A, Section 3 South Central District football matchup on Friday at Trojan Field.

“It’s kinda special for the seniors to get a win on homecoming,” Trojans head coach Gene Lais said. “Our guys bounced back. It wasn’t pretty, but they kept battling and they did enough to get a win against a pretty good football team.

With the Tigers defense putting extra defenders in the box to stop the run all game, the Trojans offense took to the sky. Worthington quarterback Logan Huisman was 14-of-22 passing with 161 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing, picking up 56 yards on 13 carries. Tyler Linder was the Trojans’ leading receiver, picking up 86 yards on four catches with a touchdown.

“Logan and I spent some time together look at some things -- we watched some film this morning,” Lais said. “The receivers did a great job running routes. (Albert Lea) really spent some time deciding they weren’t going to let us run. Against 3-5 defense, we knew it was gonna be tougher to run.”

At the end of the first half, potential disaster turned into Huisman’s second touchdown pass of the game as an Albert Lea defender stepped in front of a throw. It appeared to be a sure interception, but the defender couldn’t hang on as it bounced out of his hands and into the hands of Zach Boever who was waiting for it in the end zone to put the Trojans ahead 14-6 going into halftime. The nine-yard touchdown pass came with eight seconds remaining in the first half, and capped a 39-yard drive that started with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining in the half and ended with eight ticks left.

“I was just surprised,” Huisman said. “I didn’t see (the defender) there. I was trying to throw it Boever, and I thought he picked it. I was just amazed. That was a great catch.”

The Trojans quarterback completed all four of his pass attempts on the drive, including two for first downs to stop the clock. The drive started with an 11 yard pass to Logan Somnis. Then Huisman hit Boever with a 16-yarder. After an illegal motion penalty, Huisman hit a dump-off pass to Tucker Sorenson in the flat for a gain of four. Then came the touchdown to Boever.

Earlier in the quarter, Huisman hit Linder on a 41-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans their first lead of the game. Linder ran right by the cornerback down the left sideline and Huisman uncorked a perfect pass that landed right in his hands around the 10 yard line. The receiver ran into the endzone to give Worthington a 7-6 lead with 6:29 remaining in the second quarter.

“My line had good protection,“ Huisman said. “And he just beat his guy. I saw him open and I just wanted to reward him.”

The Trojans defense allowed only 158 yards to Albert Lea. They held Tigers quarterback Samuel Chalmers to 38 yards on four completions. Their leading rusher was Jessie Hernandez, who gained 71 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

“The defense played lights out,” Lais said.

With 2:18 on the clock in the first quarter, Hernandez plunged into the end zone from one yard out to score the Tigers only touchdown and put them ahead 6-0. On the previous play he carried a mob of Trojans defenders down to the 1-yard line for a seven yard gain to set up the fourth-down touchdown run.

The Tigers started that drive on the Worthington 25-yard line after recovering a Worthington fumble.

The Trojans added to their lead in the fourth quarter, sacking Chalmers in the end zone for a safety. On third-and-15 from the 2-yard line, the quarterback dropped back to pass and was tackled by a mob of Trojans defenders.

Worthington then drove down and scored on the ensuing drive. The offense covered 43 yards and capped it off with an Austin Svalland touchdown run up the middle.

With the win, the Trojans are now 2-1 on the season and have a matchup with Tri-City United next week. Albert Lea is 0-3.

AL 6 0 0 3 -- 9

W 0 14 0 9 -- 23