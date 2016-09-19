Girls soccer: Xayasane stands out in Trojans loss

WORTHINGTON -- It was only fitting that when the final horn sounded, the ball was in the hands of Allison Xayasane.

The goalie on the Worthington girls soccer team made numerous saves all match long to keep the Albert Lea offense in check.

“My coach motivates me to do that,” Xayasane said. “If she sees me doing something wrong in the first half, she’ll tell me. I have to put it in my mind. It gets you very scared, but knowing you made that save, it feels really good.”

The Tigers came away with a 6-0 victory Monday night, but only scored twice in the second half as Xayasane made save after save.

“In the first half, we didn’t really do as well,” she said. “We weren’t communicating or anything. But in the second half, we did much better. We were finally getting to the ball, we were finally playing better. You just have to celebrate on the little things that we do.”

The Tigers peppered shots at Xayasane early in the second half as the junior made four saves in the first nine minutes. In the final minute, she made three stops, including one in the final seconds as the game came to an end.

“It was scary,” Xayasane said of the final minute. “What was going through my head was I can’t let this in or else I’ll disappoint my team. I just saved it, that’s all that matters. Goalies save the game, they don’t win the game.”

The Trojans had more offensive control in the second half, and in the 61st minute, nearly came away with a goal after the ball got away from the Tiger keeper. She recovered just in time to keep the shutout intact.

“They kind of got after each other at halftime about not communicating with each other on the field,” WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “That second half, they came out strong. The last 15 minutes, the whole bench was standing up because it was exciting to watch. We have to figure out how to get that momentum going the whole game.

“I think they get pumped up too when Allison starts making some awesome saves back there. She had a couple great saves, so they were excited about that. I told her some adjustments to make in the second half too and she made those adjustments and it showed in the score too.”

Rachel Rehnelt scored a hat trick for the Tigers, including two goals in the first half. Callie Hanson scored twice for Albert Lea as it scored four times in the first 40 minutes -- including a goal right before half -- to take the lead.

“It’s a Monday. We don’t usually have games on a Monday,” Xayasane said. “But after having a talk with the coach and one of our seniors motivated us, Ahmitara (Alwal) did. We didn’t want to disappoint her for her last year too and all the other seniors. We played harder.”

The Trojans are at Fairmont on Thursday before returning home Friday and Saturday.

Albert Lea 4 2 -- 6

Worthington 0 0 -- 0