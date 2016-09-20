Girls tennis: Trojans top Marshall for first win

Playing No. 3 doubles with Maggie Putnam for the Worthington girls tennis team Tuesday night, Ebbers and Putnam earned a 7-5, 6-3 victory against visiting Marshall.

More importantly, it was the Trojans’ fourth win against the Tigers, sealing their first team victory this year.

“I didn’t realize that until my coach told me,” Ebbers said. “After that I just felt so happy. I was just like, ‘Yes, finally, that one win.’”

Worthington defeated Marshall 4-3 in the first of a doubleheader. WHS lost the nightcap 4-3 to Redwood Valley.

“It was intense,” WHS senior Coral Owens said of the two-match night. “It was a lot of moving, a lot of working. But all in all, I think it was really fun. Back to back tennis, who could want anything more?”

Owens teamed with Jasmine Ling for a victory against Marshall.

“The first match was awesome,” Owens said. “We were placing it well. Working with my sister, it’s one of the most fun things I have done, especially being a senior now. We just able to place it, we were able to move, we were able to talk to each other. All in all, it was great and it ended up being in our favor too.”

The sisters paired up to win 6-2, 7-5.

“Honestly working with your sister is probably one of the best things because they know you so well,” Owens said. “They know when you’re down and they know how to bring you back up. You can count on them and that’s a big part of tennis.”

Marshall won at No. 2 doubles, No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles. The Trojans, however, won at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles and Nos. 2 and 4 singles.

“We did play well,” Ebbers said. “Coach always says we have to learn to play and win in all kinds of conditions. Me and Maggie played really well. We did hit it out a couple times. We knew what we had to do and knew that we had to hit it shorter and play positions.”

In singles’ play, the Newman sisters provided two wins.

“I was so happy that we actually won today,” Owens said. “We wanted just one win. Hopefully that gives us enough energy and enough motivation to keep winning and keep playing to the best of our ability. I hope the Trojans continue to keep playing their best and hopefully we’ll just keep pulling out wins. The season is turning better. Once you get the first one, you can probably get the second one and that’s an even bigger advantage.”

Kelly Newman won 6-0, 6-0 while Jamie Newman won 6-1, 6-3 against Marshall. The two then paired for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win against RV at second doubles.

Against the Cardinals, Anna Kill won 6-2, 6-4 at first singles. Chloe Bents won 7-6 (13-11), 4-6, 7-3 at No. 4 singles for the Trojans.

WHS is at St. James on Thursday where it hopes to keep the momentum going.

“The first win is definitely huge,” WHS head coach Mike Marquardt said. “You can build on so much. Sometimes practices get long and you can’t see the results, but when you get a win, you get to see a little bit of the results. We dropped a 4-3 to Redwood, but we were still in that until the very end. The best part of the whole day was I saw girls break through their own limitations they put on themselves.”

Luverne 6, Redwood Valley 1

LUVERNE -- Luverne swept singles play on the way to its 6-1 victory over Redwood Valley.

At No. 1 singles, Luverne’s Samantha Pierce defeated Janessa Whitaker 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Carissa Cunningham defeated Gabby Houle 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Riley Severtson defeated Ashlyn Doering 6-0, 6-2. At No. 4 singles Ainslie Robinson defeated Annika Gibbs 6-2, 6-1.

“The singles players really kept their intensity from St. James and played well,” Luverne head coach Greg Antoine said. “We keep improving our shotmaking and shotbuilding strategies with every match.”

The lone loss for the Cardinals came at No. 1 doubles where Jillian Read and Lauren Kodet of Redwood Valley defeated Kayla Rud and Natasha Thone 3-6. 7-6 (12-10), 7-6 in a tightly contested match. Luverne picked up wins in the other two doubles contests as Sierra Wieneke and Shelbie nath defeated Kaitlin Steff and Bailey Klause 6-3, 6-3 and Elise Jarchow and Emilie Bartels defeated Tess Munshoner and Amanda Tersteeg 6-2, 7-6 (10-7).

“The doubles teams also played hard today and did well,” Antoine said. ‘We lost a tiebreaker and won a tiebreaker in doubles. We are putting more shots away at the net which is something we have worked on all season long.”

The Cardinals are now 7-6 overall and 6-4 in dual meets. They host Pipestone in their final regular season contest this Thursday.