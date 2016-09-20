WORTHINGTON -- Be quick, connect your passes, get to the ball and don’t wait for the ball to come to you. Those are some of the goals coach Smitty Ektnitphong has for the Worthington High School boys soccer team in its matches.

The Trojans weren’t quite as quick as they could have been, their passes didn’t connect quite as efficiently as they could have in the first half of their game against the Fairmont Cardinals Tuesday night at Trojan Field. So after taking a 3-0 lead into intermission, they emerged in a flurry en route to an 11-0 victory.

Everyone was pleased.

Goalkeeper Sander Diaz was probably as pleased as anyone. He pitched a shutout.

Not that Diaz had to make a lot of great defensive stops. In fact, he laughed a little bit when asked if he’d gotten lonely out there all by himself. Whereas the Trojans attempted 24 shots in the game -- 12 in each half -- Fairmont attempted only two for the game.

“What I try to do is kind of do what the fans do. Enjoy the game,” Diaz smiled.

But the shutout was nice, wasn’t it?

“Personally, I just focus on the game. And the shutouts are just a side. It boosts the confidence of the team if we get shutouts,” he said.

Confidence wasn’t any kind of problem for WHS Tuesday night. In their season opener they defeated Fairmont 8-1. Victory in the rematch moved Worthington to 8-1 on the current campaign while the Cardinals fell to 5-5.

Jon Keoduangsy and Ivan Rodriquez each scored three goals to lead the Trojan offense. Keoduangsy tallied the first goal less than four minutes into the match, taking a forward pass from teammate Chris Cerda and deftly kicking it into the left corner of the net on the run.

Keoduangsy and Edwin Hernandez assisted the second goal, which Rodriguez punched in with 17:15 showing on the first half clock. With 5:39 to go, Rodriguez scored again on a short kick.

Worthington’s offense really kicked into high gear in the second half as Keoduangsy, Kevin Gutierrez and Rodriguez all scored inside the first five minutes. A header by Keoduangsy made it 7-0 with 33:22 to go.

Four more scores -- two by Anthony Sanchez and one each by Robert Ortiz and Cerda -- closed the scoring. Cerda scored the final goal with 57 seconds remaining in the game.

After the game, Keoduangsy said the team’s communication was better in the second half. The Trojans reacted well to Coach Ektnitphong’s intermission speech.

“Every game we always progress and get better,” he explained. “We work hard in practice. And we mimic the way we do in practice in the games.”

“We weren’t connecting our passes like we usually do (in the first half),” Rodriguez said. “I think we picked it up in the second half.”

Fairmont 0 0 -- 0

Worthington 3 8 -- 11