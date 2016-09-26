Girls soccer: Trojans fall to Willmar in the rain

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington girls soccer team battled the Willmar Cardinals on Saturday at Trojan Field, but also battled the elements -- it lost to both. The Trojans lost 4-0 to the Cardinals and found themselves playing in a monsoon at the end of the game.

In an attempt to finish the game before the forecasted downpour came, the teams elected to begin half an hour early. It wasn’t early enough. With about seven minutes remaining in the game, a torrential downpour hit the field, drenching players, coaches and spectators alike. Everybody in the stands sought refuge, while the girls on the field played on. They splished and splashed their way around the field until the final buzzer sounded.

As far as the game, the Trojans defense continued to display its improvement, slowing its opposition’s scoring from the downpour it weathered to begin the season to a light sprinkle.

Worthington followed up its close 1-0 loss to New Ulm on Friday with a 4-0 loss to Willmar on Saturday. The five total goals surrendered in the last two games is a major improvement from the 21 they allowed in the first two games of the season.

The defenders worked hard all game and limited Willmar’s opportunities against Worthington’s outstanding goalkeeper Allison Xayasane.

The keeper made a great save, coming across the face of the goal in the 32nd minute to keep a shot out. The Willmar forward pressed up the right side of goal and Xayasane came back across the goal, took away the angle and saved the near-post shot.

Hannah Johnson opened the scoring for the Cardinals in the 17th minute, and was followed by a goal by Hannah Bollig in the 21st.

That score held until after halftime, when Bollig made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute. She stole a pass near midfield and found herself all alone on goal. She charged the keeper, made a fake and then lightly tapped the ball into the goal in the other direction.

Paige Jansons added the fourth goal for the Cardinals in the 61st minute.

Worthington attacker Saida Garcia opened the first half with a flurry, charging up the right wing on the opening possession, running past several Willmar defenders. The attack ended deep in the Willmar zone when the defense tracked her down and surrounded her, leaving her with no option to pass or shoot.

The Trojans are now 0-12 on the season and host Waseca on Tuesday.