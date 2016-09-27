Girls soccer: Trojans fall to Waseca

However, it was a Waseca junior that stole the show. Taylor Hiller scored four first-half goals as the Bluejays defeated Worthington 11-0.

“Our defense was shifting a lot better; we’ve been working on that,” WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “They are working together and communicating better. Our problem today was marking. When they send a perfect through ball and they have more speed than us, there’s not really anything you can do about that. But when they are going down the sideline and crossing it in and they have two girls open in the middle that just one-touch it into the net, that can be adjusted and that can be changed.”

Hiller started her scoring early, finding the net in the third minute. She added an assist on a cross to Jayde Pederson in the 11th minute.

“She’s definitely an incredible forward,” Ahlquist said of Hiller. “She has shots down. Like that very first one where it ticked off the bottom of the crossbar and went down. It was like, ‘Wow.’ That’s the kind of player you want, someone who will take shots when they got them and take any opportunity they have.”

Pederson scored twice in the first half and Emma Gregor added one as the Bluejays led 7-0 at the intermission.

It was at the break where Ahlquist introduced her 15 seniors.

“This senior class has put in a lot of time when a lot of people would give up,” the coach said. “Sticking with something because you love it and not caring about what other people say. They’re still out there everyday, they are trying, to have that kind of character on a team is pretty huge… I obviously wish they have better seasons to go out on, but they’ve played hard and they’ve stuck with it. Each one of them have improved individually and that’s what it’s about, improving and doing something you love and they all love it.”

The Trojans were able to adjust defensively after the break as they kept Waseca out of the net for the first 30 minutes of the second half.

The Bluejays scored four times in the final 10 minutes, including one with eight seconds remaining. WHS, meanwhile, wasn’t able to put many shots on goal against the Waseca defense.

“Their defenders were speedy too,” Ahlquist said. “We were not able to get a lot of shots off. The problem is if we can’t move the ball up the field, you can try and shoot from back there, but it’s not going to be very successful unless you really have a good leg. If we can’t move the ball up the field, then we’re not going to get as many opportunities.”

The Trojans are at Jordan on Thursday.

