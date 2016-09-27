Boys soccer: Trojans clinch conference title

WASECA -- The Worthington boys soccer team clinched the Big South Conference title with its 3-1 victory at Waseca on Tuesday.

“This is one of the goals that we set,” Worthington head soccer coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “It feels great. Especially coming over here, we knew we would have our work cut out. We knew we would get a battle from waseca. To win a championship on their home soil and be able to take it home is special -- they were the champs in 2014”

The Trojans knew what was at stake in the game and came out firing.

Edwin Hernandez opened the scoring in the 11th minute, with an assist by Jon Keoduangsy. Hernandez picked up the pass through the middle of the field and and buried it past the goalie.

Keoduangsy tallied a goal of his own in the 16th minute on a lengthy run. He picked up a loose ball on the outside, ran through the midfield, ran by two more Waseca defenders and got a one-on-one with the goalie and put it in the net.

Worthington’s third goal came off the foot of Hernandez, who hammered a hard shot that rebounded off the goalie, into a defender’s back and into the net.

“Before I sent them out to play tonight, I reminded them that each of them has good teammates,” Ektnitphong said. “I said if we played well, we would be in good position to win tonight.’

The Trojans are now 11-1 overall on the season and 10-0 in Big South play and host Jordan on Thursday. That match will be a meet the Trojans night.

“We want to invite our fans out to meet the boys and celebrate the conference championship with us,” Ektnitphong said.