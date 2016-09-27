Girls tennis: Worthington swept by BEA

All seven matches ended after two sets.

Gracie Leland defeated Anna Kill 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Malarie Scholtes topped Kelly Newman 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Julia Hanson defeated Shelby Larson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Arika Howard defeated Jamie Newman 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

I doubles, Macie Stevermer and Maddie McCleary defeated Coral Owens and Brittin Fauskee 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Tea Armstrong and McKenna Dutton topped Katilyn Brunk and Makayla Ebbers 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. And Carissa Engesser and Athena Thompson defeated Jasmine Ling and Chloe Bents at No. 3 doubles.

Worthington plays at MACCRAY on Thursday.

Luverne falls to River Valley

RIVER VALLEY -- Luverne put up a fight at No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles, but couldn’t get over the hump to win a match, getting swept 7-0 by River Valley.

Samantha Pierce of Luverne took Hannah Himmelman to three sets, but lost in the tiebreaker to fall 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 singles.

At No. 2 singles Madison Hofman of River Valley defeated Carissa Cunningham 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles Briana Schmidt defeated Riley Severtson 7-6 (12-10), 6-1. At No. 4 singles Kelsie Domeier defeated Ainslie Robinson 6-1, 6-4.

“We played well in singles,” Luverne head coach Greg Antoine said. “We need to get better at building the points where we can finish them with an easy shot.”

Luverne’s Natasha Thone and Kayla Rud took Lauren Klein and Karlie Ries to three sets, falling 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles Courtney Engholm and Samantha Walter defeated Sierra Wieneke and Shelbie Nath 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles Zoe Macklanburg and Megan Himmelman defeated Emilie Bartels and Elise Jarchow 6-2, 6-4.

Luverne is 7-8 overall and 6-6 in dual meets.