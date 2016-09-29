Girls tennis: Trojans tennis tops MACCRAY

CLARA CITY -- The Worthington girls tennis team took five matches from MACCRAY in Clara City on Thursday, winning 5-2.

Kelly Newman of Worthington defeated Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Jamie Newman defeated Allison Shubert 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Coral Owens defeated Jade Bedel 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 doubles. Katilyn Brunk and Makayla Ebbers topped Grace Haugen and Haley Rhode 5-7, 6-2 (10-4) at No. 2 doubles. Maggie Putnam and Chloe Bents topped Makayla Hopp and Kaytlyn Handt 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

MACCRAY’s only wins came at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Missy Marcus topped Anna Kill 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, while Heather Marcus and Jessica Wellnitz defeated Shelby Larson and Brittin Fauskee 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

