Prep football: Marshall's Lee, Andries blister Trojans

Tim Middagh/Daily Globe All night long, the Worthington Trojans had their hands full stopping the Marshall offense. Here, Vince Riley (16) gets ahold of the Tigers' Mason Penske. (14).

Behind an offensive line anchored by Minnesota Golden Gopher commit Blaise Andries, Lee ran over, around and through the Worthington defense for 241 yards and seven touchdowns in three quarters of the Tigers’ 64-0 victory over Worthington in Minnesota Class 3A, Section 3 South Central District football. Six of his scores came in the first half.

“My line did great -- they carried out our fakes and did what we needed to,” Lee said. “Everything came together. The line was out there opening up these holes -- big holes. Blaise does a great job. He can take on two guys at once, which takes the pressure off the other guys.”

With Andries and the O-line leading the way, the running back didn’t get touched on most plays until he was into the secondary -- and when he got out in the open, he turned on the jets. He had seven runs over 10 yards, including runs of 61 and 67 -- and a 96-yard touchdown run was called back for holding.

The junior running back now has 22 touchdowns on the season in six games -- nearing the 27 he scored as a sophomore last season.

“Jefferson Lee led the state in scoring last year,” Marshall head coach Terry Bahlmann said. “Obviously he’s a special player and when we get him in space good things are going to happen. Our o-line did a good job giving him some space tonight.”

Things went similarly for the Trojans on offense, as the Marshall defense penetrated on nearly every play. Worthington struggled to move the ball on the Tigers’ front -- also anchored by Andries -- and gained only two first downs in the game. They committed three turnovers, losing two fumbles and throwing an interception.

Worthington had an opportunity to score following an interception of Marshall quarterback Trey Lance at the end of the first quarter. Tyler Linder pressured the quarterback and forced him to roll out of the pocket to his left. On the run, he threw a pass into the middle of the field, where Marco Herrera snagged it on a sprint and returned it 15 yards to the 1-yard line.

But the Trojans couldn’t pound it in. A false start set them back to the 6-yard line, and three straight running plays netted no gain. An incomplete pass on fourth down turned the ball over to Marshall on downs.

“In a game like that, you can’t make mistakes,” Worthington head coach Gene Lais said. “We made some mistakes and got ourselves into trouble. We did not handle their pressure very well. We had a couple of opportunities and we didn’t handle it.”

Worthington head coach Gene Lais is confident his team will bounce back after the loss. His team still has a winning record at 3-2 and is ready to move on to its matchup with Fairmont next week.

“It’s only one game,” Lais said. “That’s what we talked about coming in. No matter what happened, it’s one win and one loss. We’ll move on as soon as the sun comes up tomorrow. The sun’ll come up and we’ll be ready to move on. You can tell looking at these guys, they’ll be ready. They’ll come in on Monday morning and they’ll lift and they’re be ready to go.”

Marshall 20 20 14 10 -- 64

Worthington 0 0 0 0 -- 0