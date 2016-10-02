WORTHINGTON -- A one goal cushion would have been enough for goalie Sander Diaz.

But the Worthington boys soccer team gave him a few more than that.

Diaz collected his second straight shutout as the Trojans defeated New Ulm 4-0 Saturday.

“The shutout is a little cherry on top,” Diaz said. “I’m happy, not just me, but my defense. I can’t do it without them. They are the ones playing in front of me. I’m happy that we got another shutout, and hopefully more comes.”

Jon Keoduangsy provided more than enough offense himself Saturday. He scored two goals -- one in each half -- to lead the WHS offense.

“Two goals felt good,” Keoduangsy said. “The second goal I really liked because it was a nice side volley. It felt good to make one of those good goals. It would have been nice to have more, but we still got the win and we’re moving up and getting ready for sections.”

The Trojans, which improve to 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the Big South Conference, started slow against the Eagles.

“I don’t know what it was, but it seems like we always seem to struggle in the first half, but after we got the first goal we started to get the hang of things,” Diaz said. “By the second half, we played better. I’m happy for the win and I like how we improved throughout the time.”

Both teams were scoreless in the first 23 minutes before Ek Kyoo connected on a pass to Keoduangsy for a goal.

“I like it everytime that we score first because I can relax,” Diaz said. “I always tell myself, they did their part, now it’s my turn to do my part and hopefully keep a shutout.”

In the 35th minute, Chris Cerda found David Santos for a header that found the back of the net to give WHS a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

“In the first half, we had no rhythm and we didn’t dictate the ball where we need to go and we ended up chasing some balls, so I wasn’t pleased with the first-half effort,” WHS head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “In the second half, I think they started realizing if they go back out there and perform like they did in the first half, they are going to be in trouble. I thought the game was picked up nicely and the flow of the game started coming along. I thought they hustled to the ball and tried to win the 50/50 ball better than in the first half.”

The Trojans righted the ship in the second half as Keoduangsy scored in the 54th minute. Cerda added a goal late for WHS.

Meanwhile, Diaz was able to keep the shutout, often diving to stop an Eagle attempt.

“One I kind of landed on my side and took out a little air,” Diaz said of the diving stops. “But it wasn’t too bad. I’ve gotten used to it. Once you play goalie for a little while, you get used to it. All this stuff doesn’t even bother me anymore.”

WHS hosts Southwest Christian on Monday before finishing up the regular season with St. Peter. The section playoffs begin Oct. 11.

“Section is going to be tough going up against Mankato West, Mankato East, Faribault and all those good teams,” Keoduangsy said. “If we have those slow starts, they’re going to take advantage of that and start scoring and that’s what’s going to keep us down.”

New Ulm 0 0 -- 0

Worthington 2 2 -- 4