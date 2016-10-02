NEW ULM -- The Worthington Trojans scored their second girls soccer goal of the season Saturday, but the New Ulm Eagles won the game, 6-1.

The Trojans, winless in 15 regular season games, got their goal in the first half Saturday as senior Sayra Paw chipped in a shot from about 20 yards out. The New Ulm goalkeeper came out of the box and deflected the shot, but it found the net anyway.

The first half ended in a 1-1 tie. About a minute and a half into the contest, the Eagles scored the first goal.

“I think it kinda woke us up a little bit. We started fighting back and playing strong,” said WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist.

Worthington also had a PK in the box that Clara Fuentes wasn’t able to finish.

In the second half, the Trojans experienced injury problems and ran out of gas. Ahmitara Alwal, who was in goal for most of the game, had three goals scored on her altogether. Three more scored against her replacement later in the second half.

“A poor ending to what was an exciting first half,” Ahlquist said.

Worthington will finish its regular season Tuesday on the road at St. Peter.

Worthington 1 0 -- 1

New Ulm 1 5 -- 6