Adam Watts / Daily Globe Worthington Midfielder Tony Martinez (18) runs down a pass on the left wing in front of Southwest Christian's Shane Van Essen (16) in the Trojans victory on Monday

Santos and the Trojan defense continued their amazing run Monday night with their third straight shutout in a 2-0 victory over Southwest Christian.

“Scoring goals is really good for me, but I think as a defensive unit, when we get a shutout, it’s amazing to us because it’s a shutout,” Santos said. “We allowed no goals, we stopped every goal and every counter attack from coming. I feel like that’s an amazing moment for me. I think we did great blocking out the counter attacks and the through balls. I think we did great defensively.”

The shots were tough to come by for the Eagles against the Trojan defense. SWC managed six shots in the game as Sander Diaz and Ben Lopez combined for the shutout.

“They do their job well,” WHS senior forward Ivan Rodriguez said of his defense. “They know what they’re doing and they just keep their line together and that’s what gives us the success we have down there. It’s a luxury when you have a defense that can hold them down. Even if you don’t score a lot of goals, you know they are going to do their job.”

Offensively, the Trojans had a total of 21 shots, but only managed two goals as Josh Agresto made 19 saves for SWC.

“I’m not sure what’s up with them,” WHS assistant coach Jordan Balster said of the offense. “It started from the New Ulm game and it just kind of carried over. I’m kind of hoping to get some momentum going into sections and we still have one more game to do that.”

Worthington’s first goal came in the 10th minute of play. Tony Martinez had a corner kick and found Victor Alvarez, who placed it perfectly through the defense as the Trojans had a 1-0 lead.

Less than 10 minutes later, Worthington’s Jon Keoduangsy scored on an assist from Sergio Talamnates, giving WHS a 2-0 advantage.

However, that was the final goal of the night.

“I think we were just slowing down in everything that we were doing. We weren’t going 100 percent. The plan was to pick it up in the second half, but we didn’t make that happen,” Rodriguez said. “We were just trying to settle everything. We don’t want to rush anything. The more we touch the ball, the more we know we’ll have possession and that will lead to us scoring.”

The Trojans had 10 shots on goal in the second half, but Agresto stopped each one, keeping SWC within striking distance.

“I don’t know how to explain it, we had trouble finding the net there,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully in the next game we won’t have any of those troubles.”

He won’t have to wait long for the next game as WHS (14-1) hosts St. Peter tonight in its regular-season finale before the section playoffs begin next week.

“I think if my team pulls together and we come in every game not knowing that we’re going to win, but we come here knowing that we’re going to play great and every touch is going to be good and every pass is going to be quick,” Santos said. “If we lose I think we have to lose because they passed better than us, they ran faster than us. I feel like that’s the only way we’re going to lose. If we play the way we’ve been playing the last 15 games, I feel like we’ll do great in sections and then we’ll head off to state.”

Southwest Christian 0 0 -- 0Worthington 2 0 -- 2