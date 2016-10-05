Section 2AA South tennis: Mankato West tops WHS

MANKATO -- The Worthington Trojans girls tennis team exited the Section 2AA South team tournament on Wednesday, falling 7-0 to host Mankato West.

That the Scarlets won the event might have surprised no one -- they are seeded No. 3 in the tournament to Worthington’s No. 6 -- but the visitors came close to winning one match.

At No. 2 doubles, Worthington seniors Kaitlyn Brunk and Makayla Ebbers played two tight sets against West’s Becca Radzak and Jacqueline McGregor, falling 3-6, 5-7.

The other matches were not as close.

At No. 1 singles, the Scarlets’ Lexi Miller defeated Worthington’s Anna Kill 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Sydney Douglas topped Kelly Newman 6-2, 6-2. West’s Chelsea Schaffer was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over the Trojans’ Jamie Newman at No. 3 singles, and at No. 4 singles Lauren Smith won 6-0, 6-0 over Coral Owens.

Mankato West’s No. 1 doubles team of Josie Goellner and Teagan Townsend beat Worthington’s Shelby Larson and Brittin Fauskee 6-0, 6-1. And the Scarlets’ No. 3 doubles duo of Elli Kim and Kiera Swenson defeated Maggie Putnam and Jasmine Ling 6-0, 6-2.

Mankato West will play in the semifinals today (Thursday) at No. 2 Hutchinson. In the other semifinal today, top-seeded Mankato East hosts New Prague.

Worthington finished the season 2-11 in team competition.