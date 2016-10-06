Prep volleyball: Windom Area tops Marshall, 3-1

Tim Middagh/Daily Globe Windom Area's Madison Maras (9) jumps and fires a hit, but is blocked by Marshall's Hannah Bock (7) and Bria DeRuyck (12) in the Eagles' victory on Thursday.

WINDOM -- If you’re going to beat Marshall in volleyball, you have to play a near-perfect match.

The Windom Area Eagles checked all the boxes in a 3-1 home victory against southwest Minnesota’s premier high school volleyball program Thursday night, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-15. Serving: Check. Setting: Check. Hitting: Check. Digging: Check. Teamwork: Checkmate.

After the Tigers broke free from an 18-18 deadlock in the first game to score seven of the last eight points, the initiative belonged to Windom Area. The Eagles never gave it up and captured their biggest victory of the season.

“I am ecstatic!” gushed Eagles senior Madison Maras moments after the match ended. “We worked so hard. We had one goal tonight, and that was to beat Marshall. We hadn’t done that in, I don’t know, in about 10 years.”

Actually, it was in 2010 that Windom Area last de-fanged the Tigers.

This one was a biggie. WAHS head coach Ron Wendorff pointed out that his team lost several close matches this year, and the time was right to finish the job against a powerful opponent.

“We just needed to make sure we kept the pressure on them. That’s what volleyball is all about,” Wendorff said.

And that’s what the Eagles did after the first game, which was deadlocked at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 14-14 and 18-18 before the Tigers -- fueled by the setting of Bria DeRuyck and the hitting of Ashtin Hmielewski -- pulled away for the win.

Ace hits by Maurissa Isaacs and Porsha Porath helped Windom Area to a 3-0 lead in the second game, and a block by Becca Hacker made it 4-0. Marshall fought back to tie it 16-16, but this time it was Windom Area that pulled away for the win.

Windom Area led early in the third game, too, 5-1, 10-3 and 16-8, continuing to apply pressure. While Hmielewski was the only MHS hitter able to breach the WAHS defenses, the Eagles rained hits on the Tigers from all across the net. A Porath tip scored the 24th point, and a Porath ace hit scored the 25th.

Marshall led 8-3 in the decisive fourth game, but the Eagles battled back with continued strong serving and versatility at the net, with hits hard and with touch. Windom Area’s digging, always solid, coupled with exceptional blocking in the closing moments, won the day.

Porath, Windom Area’s unquestioned offensive leader, led the team with 19 kills despite three blockers put up against her throughout the competition. Maras had 10 kills while Isaacs and Hacker both had five. Hacker also had four ace serves. Isaacs was credited with four solo blocks and eight block assists, and Hacker added one solo and five assists. Freshman Halle Jackson had 28 set assists and Hacker had 13. Maras had 29 digs, Hallie Will 16 and Emily Steen 13.

Wendorff praised Maras’ excellent all-around play. Maras praised her teammates for the Eagles’ balanced hitting attack.

“Gotta give that to our diggers and our setters,” she said.

Porath said the team scouted Marshall carefully before the match and knew that Hmielewski had to be controlled with an outstanding blocking effort.

Winning, she said, “definitely helps our confidence. It’s a big confidence match.”

Hmielewski finished with 17 kills for Marshall, and teammate Kaylee Gossen had nine. Maddie Marks had three ace serves and DeRuyck 36 set assists.

The evening was a festive occasion right from the start as a group of Windom Area students dressed in patriotic red, white and blue garb and clearly enjoyed themselves in this presidential election year. On more than one occasion, the students chanted “USA, USA”, and between points Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” blared from the gymnasium loudspeaker. The students even had a “Trump-Pence” sign which they raised.

What the Eagles raised was an important team win. It moves the team to 13-7 on the season. The Tigers fall to 10-8 with the setback, their first this season against a southwest Minnesota rival.