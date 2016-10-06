High school volleyball: Trojans top Luverne in three

Luverne outside hitter Alexis Ferrell (14) hits the ball as Worthington's Emily Shaffer (10) and Abbi Mulder (6) go for the block in the Trojans win on Thursday. Aaron Hagen / Daily Globe

After all, Shaffer and the Worthington volleyball team hadn’t played a match since Sept. 26.

“We were worried, but we were also very confident,” said Shaffer, a senior for WHS. “Coach told us we needed the three C’s: Confident, clean and consistent. I feel like we did that tonight. We’ve been practicing that all week.”

Turns out the Trojans were just fine, earning a sweep over Luverne Thursday night.

“Our break couldn’t have come at a better time, we were really battling injuries and illness, so it really didn’t seem that long to us because we needed every bit of it,” WHS head coach Jessica Hogan said. “How we came out in Game 1, we were well rested and just happy to be playing together again.”

Game scores were 25-13, 25-22 and 25-23.

“The first set was definitely one of the best of the season,” Hogan said. “I thought Luverne really came back and battled really well in Games 2 and 3. They really ramped up their defense and made it tough on us to put the ball down. It was pretty back and forth. But I’m proud with how we finished.”

A kill by Abbi Mulder sparked a 5-0 run to start Game 1 for the Trojans. Another spike by Mulder (six kills, three blocks) for the 25th point put an exclamation point on the victory.

Luverne led much of the second game, and had a 22-20 advantage late. However, the Trojans closed the set on a 5-0 run, highlighted by a kill from Nyamer Diew (10 kills, three blocks).

“I really feel like that’s just how our team is,” Shaffer said. “We can get down, but we believe in each other that we can all come together and come back and pull it out.”

The third game was much like the second, with long rallies and hard-found points. Luverne again had a late lead, 20-18, but again, WHS wasn’t going away. Following a kill by the Cardinals’ Alexis Ferrell (13 kills), the score was knotted at 22-all. But a service error by LHS was followed by a kill from Diew. Ferrell slammed down another point, but Worthington’s Emma Thuringer’s tip found the floor to seal the match for WHS.

“That’s just maturity and that’s just earning your side out and doing your job and getting your side out and saying, ‘All right, let’s go, now we’re going to push some points,’” Hogan said. “That’s a sign of how much we’ve grown and how close knit of a group this is.”

Worthington improves to 9-9, while the Cardinals fall to 10-10 this season.

“Of course I’m disappointed,” LHS head coach Stacie Busse-Remme said. “I just kept thinking that the last two years we’ve gone five sets with Worthington, this is going to happen again. Worthington played great and you could tell they had all the confidence. Having Anneke (Weg) back is huge for them and a great morale booster for those girls.”

Weg finished with 24 set assist and seven digs for WHS, while Maddi Woll had five kills, seven digs and was 13-for-15 serving. Cassidy Bruns was 14-for-14 serving with an ace. Luverne was led by Ariel DeBeer’s 20 set assists and 15-for-15 serving effort. Katie Kracht had 24 digs and was 10-for-10 serving.

The Trojans, after the long layoff, will play today, Saturday and Monday.

“I feel like tonight really set the tone for this weekend and Monday,” Shaffer said. “I think we can do it, it’s a confidence booster.”