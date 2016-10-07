FAIRMONT -- With 4:53 remaining, Fairmont scored the clinching touchdown to thwart visiting Worthington Friday night in a battle of two winning high school football teams.

Nearly four minutes after the visiting Trojans scored to pull ahead 17-14, the Cardinals rolled 64 yards in 10 plays to take the lead for good on a one-yard Chris Fausch run.

Worthington led 9-0 in the first quarter, fell behind 14-9 at halftime due in large part to turnovers, then took the lead with 8:34 to play on quarterback Logan Huisman’s one-yard run. The drive covered 42 yards on 11 plays, and when Huisman threw to Zach Boever for a two-point conversion the Trojans firmly controlled the momentum.

But on their next possession, the Cardinals went to work. A big third-and-11 screen pass moved the home team into Worthington territory. Junior quarterback Nathan Kallenbach got his team to the WHS 25 on a 10-yard run. A few plays later, Fausch scored the deciding TD.

For Worthington, the loss comes on the heels of a 64-0 setback at home last week against a powerful Marshall squad. On Friday, the Trojans proved themselves able to bounce back, but they weren’t quite fortunate enough to prevent a good Fairmont team (whose only loss of the season was to that same Marshall outfit) from moving to 4-1 on the year. Worthington falls to 3-3.

Worthington committed five turnovers in the game. Fairmont did not turn the ball over.

“The turnovers killed us. You can’t give a good team that many breaks,” WHS head coach Gene Lais said.

The Trojans outgained FHS in total yardage, 367 to 238 unofficially. And their offense was balanced, with 168 of it coming on the ground and 199 through the air.

Senior running back Tucker Sorenson, in his first game back after going into concussion protocol two games ago, was outstanding in the first half with 115 yards on 13 carries. He finished with 121 rushing yards. Boever caught three passes for 98 yards.

Worthington scored on its first possession of the game following a 49-yard Huisman pass to Boever to the Fairmont 10-yard line. On a third-and-goal play at the nine, Huisman connected with Tyler Linder on a slant pattern for the score. The PAT was good.

Late in the quarter, Worthington was in business again, moving to the FHS 10 before the Cardinals intercepted a Huisman pass at the four. But moments later (with 1:43 left) Kallenbach was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

Fairmont got on the board with 10:09 left in the second quarter after Worthington turned the ball over on an interception around midfield. Sam Schwieger scored it on 18-yard pass from Kallenbach, and the extra point was made.

The Cards’ second score also came on the heels of an interception, and it gave the hosts a first down deep in WHS territory. On the next play, Fausch bulled in from four yards away. Another extra point made the score 14-9 with 8:53 remaining before the half.

The loss was frustrating for the Trojans, but Lais said his team had a good week of practice and was able to erase the disappointment of the Marshall result.

“They came out and played hard today,” he said. “If they keep doing that, we’ll win some more games.”

Worthington 9 0 0 8 -- 17

Fairmont 0 14 0 6 -- 20