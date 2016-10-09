WORTHINGTON -- The good news is that the Worthington Trojans boys soccer team secured its fourth consecutive shutout Saturday afternoon.

The bad news is, the offense was stale in a 0-0 tie with visiting St. Peter.

In a physical contest at Trojan Field, the Saints -- who were beaten by Worthington 8-1 on Sept. 13 -- gave no quarter. Though the home team manufactured several scoring chances by sheer force of will, the Saints held the dike.

It was St. Peter’s defensive stacking, said WHS head coach Smitty Ektnitphong, that shut out the Trojans in their final game of the regular season.

“They’re playing eight men back, seven at a time, because they know our offense can get going in a hurry. We had to be patient,” he said.

The tie moved WHS to 14-1-1. On Saturday, Worthington will host its first section tournament game, and between now and then it’s fair to say that Ektnitphong will need to devise methods to free up his goal-scorers once more. Opposing teams are learning to adjust to the Trojans; now the Trojans will need to readjust their own tactics.

“New Ulm did that (stacking) to us, too. So we’re going to have to figure it out,” Ektnitphong said.

In their previous three games, Worthington defeated Jordan 6-0, New Ulm 4-0 and Southwest Christian 2-0. The recent trend, clearly, is less scoring on the part of the Trojans.

“This team, they used to give us a 40-yard cushion,” Ektnitphong said moments after Saturday’s game with the Saints. “Now look what they do.”

Worthington had more scoring opportunities than St. Peter did in Saturday’s rematch. The majority of the first half was spent on the Saints’ defensive side, and the 40-minute period ended with WHS furiously straining to breach their rivals’ walls -- to no avail.

With 20:43 remaining in the second half, the Trojans’ Jon Keoduangsy delivered a blistering shot from 16 yards out on St. Peter’s goal, but backup goalkeeper Winston Taylor made a stunning diving save.

Seventeen minutes later Taylor made another leaping save of a would-be goal. If there was a star to Saturday’s game, it might have been Taylor -- he never cracked on a day when St. Peter’s regular goalkeeper was missing.

The game was one of the more physical contests Worthington has played this year. St. Peter did its best to disrupt the Worthington offense with holds, grabs and even occasional trips. Late in the second half, both teams resorted to some chippiness.

In the first five-minute overtime period, Worthington gave itself three legitimate scoring opportunities, but each time the Saints withstood the onslaught. Worthington again applied most of the pressure in the second OT, but still couldn’t find the net.

After the game, Ektnitphong said his team’s first touches were not up to par, but that wasn’t all. “The passing and the crossing that used to be our trademark was just not going for us,” he said.

Next Saturday, the stakes are greater.

“We have to realize that this is a new season. Everybody starts it zero and zero. The team that makes the better adjustment will come out and win it,” the coach said. “I think once we get our crosses going, we’ll start to score some goals again.”

St. Peter 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Worthington 0 0 0 0 -- 0