WHS volleyball: Focused Trojans top Fairmont

WORTHINGTON -- At the beginning of the month, Worthington head volleyball coach Jessica Hogan was looking at her team and knew she needed something.

It was then she came up a concept she calls the three Cs, which stands for consistent, confident and clean.

“It’s trying to get the girls to focus on what we need to do to be at the level we want to be at all the time,” Hogan said. “We believe that if we can do those three things, that’s going to make us successful.”

Monday was just the latest example of how the team has bought into the concept with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 sweep over Fairmont.

“Hogan has been telling us that we need the three Cs: Clean, confident, consistent,” WHS senior Abbi Mulder said. “I think her talks are really motivating and that really keeps us going. It started last week, she kind of brought it out. I think it gives us those things to really think about.”

As her team was beginning the final month of the regular season, Hogan is hoping to use the three Cs as areas for the Trojans to focus on throughout matches.

“I was looking at some of the things that aren’t always good all the time and what we can do to get those things to be at a high level and turn our weaknesses into strengths,” Hogan said. “The girls are buying into it.”

The confidence was on display early Monday as WHS fell behind early in Game 1, but used an 11-1 run to take a commanding lead. A block and a kill by Mulder put the first game away.

“I think our back row did really good getting the bumps up and then Anneke (Weg) was really putting it right into my hands,” Mulder said. “We meshed very well tonight.”

A pair of kills and a block by Mulder gave the Trojans a 7-2 advantage in Game 2 as WHS picked up right where it left off.

“We’re playing really hard and really tough,” Hogan said. “I like where our consistency is right now. When we do make an error, it doesn’t snowball into one, two or three. We earn our points and don’t have to rely on the other team. We’re playing at a high level and I like it.”

WHS was able to close out the second game, and took a 7-3 lead in the third game after a kill by Emma Thuringer. Fairmont was able to keep close midway through and was within three points, 17-14.

“We stay confident and we try to push ourselves,” WHS senior Jasmine Williams said. “The scores weren’t really that close, but when they were, we try to really come out and try to push through it.”

However, the Trojans closed the match on an 8-2 run to take the sweep.

“I think we did pretty good, they were pretty scrappy, I would say,” Williams said. “We did pretty well at picking those up. We could have done a little better on our serve receive, but all around, I think we did pretty good.”

Mulder led WHS with 12 kills and three blocks, while Thuringer had 10 kills and three blocks. Maddi Woll had nine kills, while Emily Shaffer and Nyamer Diew each had eight kills. Weg finished with 23 set assists.

“I thought our back row was pretty good tonight,” Hogan said. “That gives us a chance to use our weapons in the front row, so it was a total team effort.”

The Trojans have two more regular season matches left. They are at Marshall Thursday.

“We kind of focus on one game at a time and take it as it goes and stay focused,” Williams said. “I say we’ll work on serve receive and serving and see how we can go against Marshall on Thursday.”