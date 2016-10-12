Boys soccer: Trojans ready for postseason

WORTHINGTON -- It’s popular, when considering the Worthington Trojans boys soccer team, to be impressed with its offensive wizardry -- it’s graceful connecting passes, accurate crosses and gently curved shots on goal.

Less admired, until recently, have been the Trojans’ prowess on defense.

Poised to play their first Section 2A playoff game on Saturday (4 p.m. in Worthington), head coach Smitty Ektnitphong’s team owns a 14-1-1 record and four consecutive shutouts. The Trojans have seven shutouts on the season and their only loss, to Albert Lea, 3-2, is the only time the team has given up more than two goals this year.

“I really believe we have one of the strongest defenses in the area, period. And you and I know that defense wins championships,” Ektnitphong said Tuesday afternoon while watching his team practice.

On Saturday, Worthington will play seventh-seeded St. Peter in the quarterfinals of the section tournament. The Saints, seeded No. 7, defeated No. 10 Fairmont 3-1 in the first round on Tuesday and figure to make WHS earn every goal it gets this weekend.

In Worthington’s final regular season match, St. Peter (which lost to WHS 8-1 earlier in the regular season) fought the Trojans to a 0-0 tie at Trojan Field, stacking its defense in order to clog up the home team’s scoring opportunities. At Tuesday’s practice, however, Ektnitphong said he’s not worried that the Saints’ tactics might mess up his team’s postseason plans.

“That’s not my concern much,” he explained. “They’re not going to leave lots of people up front attacking us. We will be able to control the ball.”

The key, Ektnitphong said, will be to be able to do crosses -- a Worthington trademark. The Trojans will keep the ball moving “to get them off of where they’re at” and practice scoring at long range. This week, the team has been working diligently at hitting its longer shots when the “tap-in” isn’t available.

“We have been passing so well, pretty much all year. We can compete with many people on the back side. It can be one pass to the middle, one pass to the side, one pass to the corner. Then we can send the ball up to the goal box,” Ektnitphong said.

No one doubts that the Trojans have what it takes to win under varied circumstances. Their three main scorers -- sophomore Jon Keoduangsy, senior Ivan Rodriguez and junior Edwin Hernandez -- are fast, focused and accurate. Ektnitphong calls them his “three-headed monster.”

If there are any unsung heroes on the team, they might be junior left wing Tony Martinez, junior right wing Kevin Gutierrez and sophomore defenseman Chris Cerda. Add to them junior goaltender Sander Diaz, a super-serious practitioner of the game who his coach says never makes the same mistake twice, and the Trojans are loaded.

Could this be THE year?

Perhaps. But Ektnitphong says the program aims high every year.

“We’re building every year. And we’re still building every year. We’re not finishing it,” he explains.

The veteran coach goes on to explain that what makes the 2016 squad special is its devotion to the team concept, plus the fact that the players never take it easy, even at practice. “They love playing for each other,” Ektnitphong said.

Ektnitphong likes the fact that, this year in the postseason, all of the Big South Conference teams are bunched together in the lower bracket with the Big Nine teams on top. Worthington, as the No. 2 overall seed, is the clear favorite of the lower bracket as Big South champion, with top-seeded Mankato West ruling the north.

“The bracket is really playing into our favor. With our success against the Big South teams, I sure like our chances. But nothing’s for sure, you and I know that,” Ektnitphong added warily.