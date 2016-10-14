Prep football: Waseca shuts out Worthington

Buoyed by a strong running game, sturdy defense and a Worthington squad that amassed 89 yards in penalties, the Bluejays ran their record to 6-1 while dropping the Trojans to 3-4. Worthington has dropped three straight games since starting the 2016 season at 3-1, but the black and red bunch can virtually assure a home game in the playoffs with a win over New Ulm Wednesday at Trojan Field.

Friday, however, just wasn’t the Trojans’ day.

“We played ‘em pretty tight in the first half. We were right in,” said head coach Gene Lais. “And we didn’t take advantage of anything, couldn’t get anything established in the second half.”

Ironically, it was Worthington that had the first real chance for a score, setting up for its first possession of the first quarter on Waseca’s 17-yard line after a poor Jays punt. A few plays later, Manny Dominguez attempted a 35-yard field goal. But it was wide right.

On the very next play, lightning-quick Waseca back Jack Milbrett roared 80 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was converted with 7:52 remaining in the quarter.

Undaunted, Worthington got going again with a 17-yard carry by senior back Tucker Sorenson, and later a fourth-and-one run by quarterback Logan Huisman gave WHS a first down near midfield.

The drive stalled, however, and Milbrett answered with a 19-yard run, then a 31-yard run to deep in Worthington territory.

After that 31-yard carry, Milbrett left the field with an apparent ankle injury and didn’t return for the rest of the game, but with 56 seconds remaining in the quarter Waseca quarterback Trystin Kinkade scored on a five-yard run. The PAT was blocked.

Neither team scored in the second quarter. The Trojans’ defense improved. Shortly before halftime senior defensive back Jordan Jensen intercepted a Waseca pass deep in Worthington territory.

Unofficially, Milbrett had 150 yards rushing on six carries in the first half, and the Bluejays racked up 201 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Worthington, meanwhile, was held to 34 yards rushing on 20 tries, and just two yards through the air on the windy night.

“They were really good up front,” Lais said of the Bluejays’ defense.

WHS fans who thought their gang could make a game of it in the second half saw their bubble burst as Waseca tacked on three more touchdowns. The first two came in quick succession, and the second of those was on an interception return as 9:46 still showed on the clock.

The third TD of the quarter came after a 54-yard Kinkade run. Kinkade also got the touchdown, on a short run, and the point-after made the score 32-0 with 6:21 left in the third.

Determined to get its offense going at some point, Worthington connected on a 35-yard pass hookup from Huisman to Zach Boever. But the visitors still couldn’t crack the end zone.

Lais believes his team will bounce back in spite of its third straight loss. He knew, he said, when the tough stretch of the schedule would occur.

“You’re going to have ups and downs. What we’re seeing from the guys, I’m still optimistic about what’s to come,” Lais said.

Worthington 0 0 0 0 -- 0Waseca 13 0 19 0 -- 32