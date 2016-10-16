This time around, Ivan Rodriguez wanted to make sure it was a different game.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be the same game,” the senior Trojans forward said. “We readjusted in every aspect of the game and tried to just be better in every aspect.”

On Oct. 8, the Saints and Trojans played to a 0-0 tie. On Saturday, it took Rodriguez six minutes to score the first goal.

He added another as the Trojans earned a 4-1 victory over St. Peter in the Section 2A playoffs.

“We’ve been practicing and practicing and we try our best to bring that into the game,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what I did and I succeeded with it. I’m pretty happy about it.”

The WHS defense allowed one goal on a penalty kick, but allowed only five other shots on goal in the game.

“Defensively, we can play with anybody. We believe in our defense,” WHS head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “We will ride our defense as much as we can. We know they are going to be our bread and butter and hopefully our offense will tell us how many goals we’re going to win by.”

The Trojans host the section semifinal Tuesday against Waseca.

“We always want to look into the next game as if it’s our last,” Rodriguez said. “Me as a senior, every game is really important. I just try to keep it 100 percent knowing that every game from now on is not going to be four goals or five, we just have to keep our mentality at our best.”

The Saints packed in the defenders in an attempt to limit Worthington’s opportunities early. But fighting through that defense, Rodriguez found some space to give WHS a 1-0 lead.

“I think what happened when we scored that one goal, their defense started to open up,” Ektnitphong said. “I looked back to that defense and they were playing six people back there and then two midfield. I think we needed that. We talked about pressuring them early in the first 15 or 20 minutes and try to get at least one goal right off the bat. I think when we did that, it put them on the offense a little bit. You could see the holes started opening up.”

The Trojan offense then opened up in the second half as Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game less than four minutes in. Edwin Hernandez crossed to the senior forward, who finished with a perfectly-placed header.

“I saw him and he knew that I was there,” Rodriguez said. “I just called his name and I was ready for it and I put it where I wanted it.”

Hernandez then got his own goal less than three minutes later to give WHS a 3-0 lead.

“I saw him and I heard him so I thought I’d give it a shot. I crossed it in and he got it in. I’m proud of that,” Hernandez said of his assist. “We practiced the whole week, we were practicing as hard as we can to be ready for this game today. I think practice helped us. I think we’re getting back to where we were in the first few games, so that’s good.”

After St. Peter’s Eric Carlson scored on a penalty kick, the Trojans scored once more as Anthony Euceda gave his team a 4-1 advantage.

“We knew that one wasn’t going to be good enough and we wanted to put more in there,” Rodriguez said. “We pressured in all areas of the field and we got it in the back of the net.”

The Trojans (15-1-1) have defeated Waseca twice this year, but know that doesn’t mean they can be overlooked.

“It feels great,” Hernandez said of the win. “It’s another step toward going to section finals. It’s good, we’re getting there and working as a team. It’s going be harder next game, so we’ll have to be even more ready.”

St. Peter 0 1 -- 1Worthington 1 3 -- 4