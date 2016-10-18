Section boys soccer: WHS advances to title game

A junior on Worthington’s boys soccer team, Gutierrez scored a goal and had an assist in the second half of Tuesday’s Section 2A semifinal as the Trojans defeated Waseca 3-2.

“It feels awesome,” Gutierrez said. “Waseca is like a rivalry for us. It was a tough match because you can’t beat the same team three times in a year. Each time it gets closer and closer.”

Worthington, which had defeated Waseca twice in the regular season, advances to the section finals for the first time since 2009.

“In 2009 was the last time and only time,” Gutierrez said. “Seven years later, in 2016, for the Worthington Trojans to make it to the section finals, that’s an honor to go up there. We worked really hard since Day 1. Each game you step forward, but you can’t take a step back.”

WHS (16-1-1) will face top-seeded Mankato West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in New Prague for a spot at the state tournament.

“This is unknown territory for me and a lot of our guys,” WHS head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “But you know what, the opportunity has presented itself now, we have one shot to get to the state and we’re sure going to give it our all.”

The second-seeded Trojans wasted little time putting their first goal on the board. Edwin Hernandez took a long pass from Victor Alvarez and lifted it over Waseca goalie Henry Youngberg’s head to take a lead 11 minutes in.

But Waseca tied the game eight minutes later as the teams went into halftime tied at 1.

“I knew they were going to come in hard and it wasn’t going to be easy because they are going to come with everything,” Worthington’s Octavio Loza said. “We both want the same thing, we want to go to the finals. They came out with everything, we came out with everything and we just had a little bit more and we got the win.”

Out of halftime, Gutierrez made his mark on the game. Less than three minutes after the break, he put in a cross from Tony Martinez with a perfectly-place header.

“This was a total team effort,” Ektnitphong said. “I would like to thank all our fans that came out. We were hoping to put on a good show. It was fun to see the two heavyweights do battle with each other. There was not a dull moment, teams were attacking, defending, crossing, finishing, oh my.”

Gutierrez wasn’t done yet. Three minutes later, he delivered a cross of his own that Jon Keoduangsy put in the net to give WHS a 3-1 advantage.

“Our second goal was my first goal of the season,” Gutierrez said. “I think that goal really helped us because it gave us momentum. I crossed it in and gave us the third goal which gave us even more momentum. I couldn’t believe it, I scored my first goal of the season against this team.”

But the Bluejays weren’t done yet. With just over eight minutes remaining in the game, Misha Bomsta placed a header into the net, cutting the deficit to one goal.

For the next eight minutes, the Waseca offense pushed hard, trying to get the equalizer.

“It was crazy,” Loza said of the final eight minutes. “There were blue shirts everywhere, they were all pushing up. All we were trying to do was get them out of there. It wasn’t even us trying to score anymore, it was just get the ball out of there and let’s get this win.”

In the end, the Trojan defense held, sending them to a matchup with the Scarlets (16-2), who defeated Mankato East 1-0 Tuesday.

“I kept looking at the clock and sure enough, it did not go down fast enough for me,” Ektnitphong said. “You know what, I believe in whoever I put in there. There was a mishap there with that second goal with about nine or so minutes to go. I believe in the defenders we have back there and eventually we pulled through.”

To beat Mankato West, Loza knows defense will be a key.

“We kind of worked on some defense before and we’re just going to go even harder in practice. We know we have a tough team, there are two opponents on the other side of the bracket and we have to just go play our best,” he said. “I think we have to stay focused on what we’re doing. First of all, just control the game like how we know how to do and just not think about what could happen or what might happen. We just have to go with the flow and see what happens.”

Waseca 1 1 -- 2Worthington 1 2 -- 3