Boys soccer: Bus chartered for Trojans game

WORTHINGTON -- A fan bus will be leaving Worthington for New Prague Thursday for fans of the Worthington Trojans boys soccer team.

The Trojans will play Mankato West for the Section 2A championship Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and a charter bus will leave the student parking lot at 4 p.m. Deadline for signing up at the WHS main office is 4 p.m. today (Wednesday).