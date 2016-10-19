Section 2A boys soccer: Trojans face Mankato West

In past meetings between the two programs, West has gotten the better of most. And that makes Ektnitphong embrace the role of underdog in the 7:30 p.m. matchup at New Prague High School.

“I think it keeps us grounded a little bit,” he said.

The Trojans (16-1-1) haven’t been to a section final since 2009. Their opponent tonight will be a Mankato West outfit armed with a 16-2 record that last played in the Minnesota state tournament in 2014.

Worthington is the more balanced team offensively, with three prolific scorers (Jon Keoduangsy, Edwin Hernandez and Ivan Rodriguez) Ektnitphong likes to refer to as his “three-headed monster.” Mankato West leads with senior Jake Makela.

“He’s breaking the record of most career points in Minnesota,” said Ektnitphong. “He’s really good with the ball and he’s quick. And his shooting abilities are exceptional.”

While Worthington defeated Waseca 3-2 on Tuesday in the section semifinals, Mankato West earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over crosstown rival Mankato East in the other semifinal game -- a game Scarlets head coach Leonard Woelfel described as a “rough and physical” affair. The Cougars have been described as a team similar in style to Worthington, stressing precision passing and crossing passes.

Makela didn’t score the goal in that game with East -- it was scored by Niklas Fabritius -- but the Trojans will need to be aware of Makela at all times.

“The team will play well if he plays well. We know him so well, and we hope to limit his chances,” Ektnitphong said on Wednesday.

Tonight’s game will pit the Big Nine champion Scarlets against the Big South champion Trojans, and both head coaches say they don’t know a lot about the other team. Woelfel, in fact, said Wednesday that he knows virtually nothing about the Trojans.

If so, he may not know that the Trojans are an outstanding defensive team. They’ve recorded seven shutouts on the 2016 season, including four straight heading into the section tournament. Woelfel describes his own team’s defense as being somewhat spotty this fall, though it, too, has turned in a lot of shutouts -- 10, in fact.

The goal for tonight, said Woelfel, is fairly simple: “We’re just going to have to continue to play the same style of soccer we have played, and not get out of our rhythm. The key to soccer is who can capitalize on a misfortune, a mistake, and then hold ‘em.”