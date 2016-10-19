“I haven’t had a game like that since I was in about fourth grade -- never,” said Sorenson, who ran the ball 30 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns. “That was fun. It was a blast hanging out with my friends and getting a win on Senior Night.”

The Trojans had 385 yards on the ground behind an offensive line that dominated the line of scrimmage and gave him wide running lanes all game. Easton Sauerbrei had 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, and ran hard on every play, refusing to go down as he carried piles of defenders down the field.

“It’s not all me,” Sorenson said. “Our line -- (Ben) Ahlshlager, Rusty (Adam Russell), (Nathan) Bones(chans) -- they’re the reason I get yards. And Easton lead blocked really well. They are the reason we did so well on offense today.”

The Trojans defense had a big night as well, forcing key turnovers. Tyler Linder recovered two fumbles and Karter Honius snagged an interception. After allowing 21 first-half points, the defense clamped down and only gave up one score in the second half.

“The defense played lights out in the second half,” Worthington head coach Gene Lais said. “It was a physical game on a short week. And that team was physical -- they’re gonna be sore tomorrow.”

Linder’s first fumble recovery and Honius’ interception came on back-to-back drives and swung the momentum in favor of the Trojans. The score was tied 14-14 after both teams scored on their first two possessions, and it looked like it a shootout was in the works. Then the Eagles put the ball on the turf, and Linder scooped it up for a 19-yard return to the New Ulm 44-yard line.

Three plays later, Sorenson exploded through a giant hole at the live of scrimmage and sprinted past the Eagles defense untouched for a 41-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans their first lead of the night 20-14.

On the first play of the ensuing Eagles drive, Honius intercepted New Ulm quarterback Alex Portner’s pass at the 30-yard line and returned it 6 yards back to the 24. Four Sorenson runs and a pass from Logan Huisman to receiver Zach Boever later, Sorenson pounded it in from four yards out to give Worthington a 27-14 lead early in the second.

“It makes a big difference to get the turnovers and take advantage of the short field,” Lais said. “The last couple of weeks, we lost the turnover battle and then we end up in trouble.”

New Ulm running back Jordan Hillesheim had 169 total yards, with 19 carries for 88 yards rushing and a touchdown and one reception for 81 yards and a touchdown. On the 81-yard touchdown reception, he caught a screen pass in the middle of the field, made a Trojans defender miss and outran the defense to the right sideline, made a cut back inside to evade a defender and ran into the end zone.

The Worthington regular-season finale victory gives them a 4-4 record on the year, and some momentum going into its Section 3AAA playoffs game next Tuesday. After three consecutive losses, it was important to the Trojans to get a win.

“It means a lot,” Sorenson said. “We had been struggling as a team the past few games. We were playing more for ourselves than the team. A few of our seniors talked to the team after the game at Fairmont, and we said ‘We need to get back to normal, like early in the season,’ and we came out and played as a team. We played hard and got the win.”

