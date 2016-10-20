Prep volleyball: Canby tops Worthington

Playing against Canby, the Trojans started slow and couldn’t recover as the Lancers came away with a sweep.

“I think we just came out a little slow, they were faster than us and I think that was it. We didn’t play well together I don’t think,” WHS junior Emma Thuringer said. “There were a lot of moments where we could have jumped on it and taken the lead. We just didn’t capitalize on those moments and I think that kind of got the best of us.”

Game scores were 25-19, 25-16 and 26-24.

Thursday was the last regular-season match for six seniors: Paige Heidebrink, Kourtney Bauman, Abbi Mulder, Maddi Woll, Emily Shaffer and Jasmine Williams.

“This is a very special group of seniors,” WHS head coach Jessica Hogan said. “They have worked really hard and they have been great leaders in our program. They have given us a lot of great wins and a lot of fun moments. They are just a great group of kids.”

Points were tough to earn for the Trojans as the Lancer defense didn’t allow many balls to hit the floor. When the Trojans did have their opportunities, Canby would often turn it into a long rally.

“It was so frustrating,” Thuringer said. “Props to them, that’s great they got it up. But it was so frustrating to get that block and watch it get popped up and have those long volleys that were so tiring. I think it had to do with them being so scrappy and just placing it where we weren’t and us maybe not being in the right spot right away. It was tough.”

WHS had a lead in each game, as it had a 16-14 lead in Game 1. However, Canby rallied to a 22-18 late and closed out the win.

“Tonight was one of those nights where the harder we tried, the less things went well for us,” Hogan said. “That’s going to happen sometimes. We’ll bounce back. This is a group that will be determined.”

An ace by Heidebrink gave WHS a 4-1 lead in the second set, but the Lancers went on a 15-3 run to take a 16-7 lead. That lead would hold as Canby took the second game.

The Trojans again had a lead in the third set, as a Nyamer Diew block gave WHS a 9-8 advantage. Canby led 18-14 and maintained its lead late. However, the Trojans weren’t going quietly as they tied the score at 24 all. Following a Lancer timeout, Canby scored the next two points to earn the sweep.

“This is a competitive group, they don’t like to lose,” Hogan said. “But this is a good measuring stick and a good learning tool and they will be ready to get back at it next week.”

Mulder finished with six kills and five blocks, while Anneke Weg had 15 set assists, five kills and 10 digs. Woll had five kills and eight digs, while Heidebrink had six digs.

The Trojans earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 3AA tournament, which begins Oct. 28. They will host Redwood Valley, which defeated WHS twice this season. Thuringer said her team will put Thursday’s loss behind them in advance of the playoffs.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to do is put it behind us. We’re going to learn from it definitely and then just practice harder than we have been,” she said. “I think Redwood is kind of like Canby, scrappy and then they have those power hitters. I think that we can use this and definitely get some revenge on Redwood.”

MINNEOTA -- Windom Area is tough, but Minneota was tougher on Thursday.

The Vikings beat the Eagles in four sets, 25-13, 17-25, 25-14 and 25-16 led by the hitting of Natalie Herigon and Lydia Sussner and the setting of Charlie Josephson.

Windom Area got a 14-for-15 serving performance (five aces) from senior hitter Madison Maras, who also had one solo block and four assists. Porsha Porath was 12-for-13 serving (three aces) with 13 kills.

Becca Hacker and Maras added eight and six kills, respectively. Halle Jackson had 18 set assists and Hacker added 13. Maras had 15 digs. Emily Steen and Hacker both had 11.