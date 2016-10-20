Section 2A soccer: So close; Trojans edged by Mankato West

“I couldn’t ask for a better match,” Trojans head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “We talked about them being the champion of the Big 9 and we’re the champion of the Big South. And boy, it was something. This is going to go down as one of the greatest games I ever witnessed.”

Mankato West won the game 4-3 with a Jake Makela penalty kick two minutes into extra time.

It was a fitting ending to an incredibly physical, back-and-forth matchup between two highly competitive, talented teams.

The game entered extra-time knotted up at three goals apiece, but it was just a foot or two away from not reaching the bonus period. Chris Cerda put a 45-yard free kick in the back of the net as time expired, that would have given the Trojans a 4-3 win. But it wasn’t meant to be as the officials ruled that it bounced off of the football uprights -- which are out of bounds -- before careening into the goal.

The miracle goal that wasn’t meant to be, came at the end of a fiery second half that saw both sides score a flurry of goals. Each team put two in the back of the net, with the second-half’s final goal knotting it up at three apiece.

Trojans forward Edwin Hernandez scored in the 71st minute, after Tony Martinez found him running past his marker on the right wing. As Hernandez closed in on goal, the keeper came out to defend, and went to the ground in the process. As he fell, the ball popped over his head, as did the Trojans attacker, and Hernandez tapped the ball into the net.

The game-winning penalty was Makela’s third of the game, and second penalty. The highly-decorated senior attacker scored a penalty in the 36th minute, and found the back of the net in the 61st. He also had an assist on James Miller’s 52nd minute goal.

“Normally our defense plays pretty high, but we respect number two, Makela, and that is the reason we dropped two or three guys back there to defend him,” Ektnitphong said.

Despite the Mankato West attacker’s tremendous stat line, the Worthington defense played a great game, with junior defender Octavio Loza and sophomore center midfielder Victor Alvarez patrolling the middle of the pitch.

“I thought our defense played great. Octavio was organizing everything,” Ektnitphong said. “I thought our defense carried their assignments very well. And what can you say about Victor Alvarez in the middle? Oh my. I’m glad he is only a tenth grader, let’s put it that way. I’m excited we’re going to have his services for the next couple of years.”

It was tough to lose for the Trojans, especially the seniors, but senior forward Ivan Rodriguez took time after the game to appreciate the effort he and his teammates put forth in the final game of his high school career.

“It’s never easy to lose,” he said. “But I’m glad that my team got me this far. We got to one of the top spots in sections and I’m just really happy.”

The 2016 Trojans came about two feet shy of going to state, but with only five seniors on the roster, much of the team will return and is looking forward to making another push in 2017.

“The team is still going to be intact,” Ektnitphong said. “We’re going to lose some of the senior leadership, with Ivan gone and Sergio (Talamnatez), who provided a lot of leadership, and showed the guys what it is all about. It’s gonna be tough to see those guys go, but I couldn’t be more proud of the way those guys played tonight.”

The Trojans finished the season 16-2-1, winning the Big South Conference championship, and progressing to the Section finals for the first time since 2009.

Worthington 1 2 0 -- 3Mankato West 1 2 1 -- 4