Prep soccer: WHS has five on All-Big South boys team

Senior Ivan Rodriguez, juniors Tony Martinez, Kevin Gutierrez, Octavio Loza and Sander Diaz were named to the first team. Senior Juan Ignacio and sophomores Jon Keoduangsy and Victor Alvarez are honorable mention candidates.

Worthington won the Big South boys championship with an 11-0-1 record.

The All-Big South Conference girls team was also released Friday. Here are the selected players, with school, grade and position listed.

BOYS

All-Conference

Worthington -- Ivan Rodriguez (12, forward), Tony Martinez (11, midfielder), Kevin Gutierrez (11, midfielder), Octavio Loza (11, defender), Sander Diaz (11, goal)

Marshall -- Loving Stee (11, forward), Jackson Luther (12, defender)

Waseca -- Miles Bomsta (12, forward), Hugo Castaneda (12, midfielder), Misha Bomsta (12, defender)

New Ulm -- Ben Johnson (12, midfielder)

Honorable mention

Worthington -- Jon Keoduangsy (10, forward), Victor Alvarez (10, midfielder), Juan Ignacio (12, defender)

Waseca -- Oswaldo Badillo (11, forward), Tyler Hyatt (12, midfielder)

St. Peter -- Isaac Westphal (12, forward), Rafat Solaiman (11, midfielder), Eric Carlson (12, defender)

Marshall -- Jonathan Alvarez (10, midfielder), Jacob Monzon (10, goal)

Fairmont -- Leyton Becker (12, defender)

GIRLS

All-Conference

Waseca -- Taylor Hiller (11, forward), Emily Prigge (11, midfielder)

St. Peter -- Kiki Krueger (10, forward), Anna Amos (12, forward), Greta Anderson (11, midfielder), Katie Dirks (10, midfielder), Sienna Wiebusch (11, defender)

Mankato Loyola -- Tiara Coughlan (12, midfielder), Nora Coughlan (11, defender)

New Ulm -- Michelle Rosenhamer (10, defender), Emily Schotzko (12, goal)

Honorable mention

Mankato Loyola -- Jenna Helget (12, forward), Shannon Doyle (11, defender), Kit Krmpotich (12, goal)

Waseca -- Jayde Pederson (9, forward), Averi Dahlberg (12, midfielder)

Fairmont -- Abby DeWitt (10, forward), Myah Lytle (12, midfielder), Sadie Sandersfeld (12, defender)

St. Peter -- Teagan Weiss (11, midfielder), Amelia Carlson (9, midfielder), Sophia Lee (10, defender)