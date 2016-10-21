Prep soccer: WHS has five on All-Big South boys team
DAILY GLOBE
Five Worthington Trojans have been named to the All-Big South Conference boys soccer team and three others are honorable mention.
Senior Ivan Rodriguez, juniors Tony Martinez, Kevin Gutierrez, Octavio Loza and Sander Diaz were named to the first team. Senior Juan Ignacio and sophomores Jon Keoduangsy and Victor Alvarez are honorable mention candidates.
Worthington won the Big South boys championship with an 11-0-1 record.
The All-Big South Conference girls team was also released Friday. Here are the selected players, with school, grade and position listed.
BOYS
All-Conference
Worthington -- Ivan Rodriguez (12, forward), Tony Martinez (11, midfielder), Kevin Gutierrez (11, midfielder), Octavio Loza (11, defender), Sander Diaz (11, goal)
Marshall -- Loving Stee (11, forward), Jackson Luther (12, defender)
Waseca -- Miles Bomsta (12, forward), Hugo Castaneda (12, midfielder), Misha Bomsta (12, defender)
New Ulm -- Ben Johnson (12, midfielder)
Honorable mention
Worthington -- Jon Keoduangsy (10, forward), Victor Alvarez (10, midfielder), Juan Ignacio (12, defender)
Waseca -- Oswaldo Badillo (11, forward), Tyler Hyatt (12, midfielder)
St. Peter -- Isaac Westphal (12, forward), Rafat Solaiman (11, midfielder), Eric Carlson (12, defender)
Marshall -- Jonathan Alvarez (10, midfielder), Jacob Monzon (10, goal)
Fairmont -- Leyton Becker (12, defender)
GIRLS
All-Conference
Waseca -- Taylor Hiller (11, forward), Emily Prigge (11, midfielder)
St. Peter -- Kiki Krueger (10, forward), Anna Amos (12, forward), Greta Anderson (11, midfielder), Katie Dirks (10, midfielder), Sienna Wiebusch (11, defender)
Mankato Loyola -- Tiara Coughlan (12, midfielder), Nora Coughlan (11, defender)
New Ulm -- Michelle Rosenhamer (10, defender), Emily Schotzko (12, goal)
Honorable mention
Mankato Loyola -- Jenna Helget (12, forward), Shannon Doyle (11, defender), Kit Krmpotich (12, goal)
Waseca -- Jayde Pederson (9, forward), Averi Dahlberg (12, midfielder)
Fairmont -- Abby DeWitt (10, forward), Myah Lytle (12, midfielder), Sadie Sandersfeld (12, defender)
St. Peter -- Teagan Weiss (11, midfielder), Amelia Carlson (9, midfielder), Sophia Lee (10, defender)