The start of the Section 3AAA opener between the Trojans and the Wolverines was delayed by more than a half hour due to lightning sightings. When the game finally got under way, rain continued to fall -- sometimes lightly, sometimes hard. The ball was slippery, the grass was slippery too, and the field turned muddy. Sibley East’s offensive line seemed to enjoy it all.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines enjoyed the final result, too -- a 19-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Trojans.

In another Section 3AAA first-round contest, Luverne defeated St. Peter 42-20.

Action continues Saturday. Sibley East will play top-seeded Jackson County Central at 3 p.m. in Jackson. Luverne, seeded third, plays second-seeded Fairmont at 3 p.m. in Fairmont.

Sibley East 19, Worthington 0

WORTHINGTON -- It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that either team made any real headway on offense. Finally, the Wolverines moved 74 yards to paydirt aided by mostly running plays and one pass -- a 14-yard hookup from quarterback Gavin Bates to Scott Holmquist that resulted in a first down.

It was the first pass completion of the game, and only the sixth pass attempted. And three minutes later, with 2:35 showing on the clock, East’s Jesus Rodriguez rambled 15 yards into the end zone. The point-after was good and East led 7-0, which is what the score was at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Trojans were on the move, helped by a gutty fourth-down call. They converted it from midfield on a 15-yard pass to senior wide receiver Zach Boever.

Hard running by running backs Tucker Sorenson and Easton Sauerbrei kept the ball moving forward. But again, WHS was faced with a fourth-down play -- this time from the 3-yard line. Quarterback Logan Huisman moved forward behind his offensive line and was stopped just a yard short.

Failing to get into the end zone was key.

“That’s huge,” said first-year head coach Gene Lais. “We get in there, we got ourselves a pretty good football game the rest of the way.”

“I think that put us down, our motivation,” said Sorenson. “A bunch of the guys got down, and we couldn’t really get back up for it. I think if we had gotten in it would’ve been a completely different game.”

Frustration really set in when, after their big stop, Sibley East moved 99 yards for its second score. Buoyed by a strong offensive line surge, the Wolverines ran straight and hard behind big senior back Brody Bates and 5-6 junior Kevin Durham. Durham put the visitors in scoring position with a 24-yard carry and Bates finished the job. With 11:53 showing on the fourth-quarter clock, he carried over the middle on a 20-yard TD run -- a carry that pushed him over the 100-yard mark in rushing.

Following Worthington’s second interception of the game, on a pass that sailed against the wind, Sibley East set up again with 9:11 left in the game on its own 49-yard line. Gavin Bates scored the touchdown on a 16-yard run at 5:10 which effectively sealed the victory.

Worthington, a team built on balance, passed for 837 yards in the regular season but couldn’t get it going in the rain and mud Tuesday night. Huisman finished with just 47 yards through the air on three completions in 12 attempts.

Lais refused to blame weather for the setback.

“We both had the same conditions. They played physical. We knew coming in they’d be physical,” he said. “I thought we played pretty well on defense. It’s pretty hard to tackle in those conditions.”

Final totals showed Sibley East (now 4-5) with 25 yards passing and 291 yards rushing. Brody Bates rushed 22 times for 134 yards and Durham had 17 carries for 75.

Sorenson rushed 20 times for 75 yards to lead the Trojans, who finish the season at 4-5. Sauerbrei gained 34 yards on five totes.

“We were slipping. I couldn’t juke and move the way I usually do,” Sorenson said. “But by the same token, they had the same exact weather.”

Despite the disappointing final result, both Sorenson and Lais said that it was a fine season overall.

“I don’t know any guy on the team that didn’t put their blood, sweat and tears out,” said Sorenson, the team’s rushing leader.

“You always have big hopes and dreams,” said Lais. “And these guys did, too. Maybe someday you look back. But right now, it just stings. And it hurts.”

Sibley East 0 7 0 12 -- 19Worthington 0 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 42, St. Peter 20

LUVERNE -- Solomon Nielsen scored the Cardinals’ first two touchdowns and finished with three overall. The Cards outscored the Saints 28-6 in the first half and led 42-6 at one point in the second half.

Racking up a total of 461 yards of total offense, LHS rushed 51 times for 340 yards and passed for 121. St. Peter gained 246 total yards, with 136 of it coming on the ground.

Nielsen, who totaled 116 yards rushing on 16 carries, tallied his first TD in the first quarter on a 3-yard run. Still in the first quarter, he added his second score on a 2-yard run.

Luverne made it 20-0 with a second quarter score by Kasyn Kruse, a 2-yard run. St. Peter’s Alex Chadwick scored later on a 76-yard run.

LHS scored the next three touchdowns on a 2-yard run by Nielsen, a 30-yard run by Kruse and a 13-yard Ben Serie pass to Jake Haugen.

The Saints scored twice in the fourth quarter when the game was no longer in doubt.

Chadwick led St. Peter’s offense with 142 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Kruse led Luverne with 135 yards rushing on 15 attempts.

JJ Dooyema was in on 11 tackles for the Cardinals defense while Nielsen and Dylan Thorson each got in on seven tackles.

Luverne is 6-3 on the season. St. Peter finishes at 1-8.

St. Peter 0 6 0 14 -- 20

Luverne 12 16 14 0 -- 42