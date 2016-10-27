Section 2AA cross country: Koller leads WHS runners

The Worthington girls, led by freshman Sena Uli, who finished 43rd, placed 15th.

Chanhassen won the boys’ race with 70 points, finishing solidly ahead of runner-up Buffalo, which had 89. Marshall was third with 100 points, followed by Shakopee (134), Chaska (154), Waconia (190), Mankato West (202), Hutchinson (215), Mankato East (244), Delano (248), Waseca (253), New Prague (261), Worthington (336), Orono (336, 14th on a tiebreaker), Dassel-Cokato (342) and the host school, Mound Westonka (354).

Chanhassen competitors finished 1-2-4 in the 5,000-meter race, with freshman Nicholas Scheller earning medalist honors with a 16:32.2 time and teammate Zachary Long, another ninth-grader, placing second at 16:32.6. Waseca’s Cole Streich was third at 16:35.3 and Chanhassen’s Torin Christianson was fourth at 16:39.2.

Marshall’s girls were victorious in the team standings with 37 points, followed by Shakopee (61), Chanhassen (105), Waseca (158), Waconia (165), Chaska (171), Orono (171), Mankato West (212), Buffalo (230), New Prague (254), Hutchinson (319), Dassel-Cokato (320), Delano (340), Mankato East (359), Worthington (405) and Mound Westonka (497).

Marshall came in Thursday as the defending sectional champion and is ranked No. 4 in state Class AA.

Chanhassen senior Anastasia Korzenowski was the overall girls winner in a time of 18:41.0. Shakopee’s Tess Misgen was next at 18:49.3, followed by Marshall competitors Claire Boersma (18:55.2) and Kaia Sueker (19:08.0).

Uli finished the 5,000 meter course in 21:04.7. Teammate Maranda Thier, an eighth-grader, finished 80th overall in 22:39.3. Other Worthington runners included Jessica Darling (82nd; 22:41.0), Liz Spiegelhoff (98th; 23:42.2), Chaltu Uli (102; 24:34.7), Brynne White (106; 24:59.6) and Anne Cham (107; 24:59.8).

Koller, who placed 52nd in last year’s race, improved several positions on Thursday with his time of 17:48.4. Trojan boys who followed were Andrew Huber (47; 17:58.7), Blaine Doeden (80; 18:32.8), Christian Lietz (85; 18:41.9), Jacob Prunty (87; 18:44.5), Jackson Bonnett (88; 18:44.6) and Colin Smidt (107; 19:23.7).