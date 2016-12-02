The Winhawks opened the scoring early when senior forward Joe Brinkman intercepted a pass near center ice, skated up open ice toward the net and fired a top-shelf wrister past the Trojans goalie three minutes into the first period.

Ty Mannor added a goal to the W/C tally, to make it 2-0 with 8:04 to go in the first with assists from Roman Grulkoski and Aden Kovala. All three active Winhawks skaters were in on the goal, as the sides were playing 3-on-3, with two-men apiece in the penalty box.

Worthington climbed out of the two-goal deficit in a span of 30 seconds with about four minutes to play in the first period. Junior forward Anthony Fogelman scored a power play goal with 4:30 to go in the first period. He carried the puck up the ice and fired a wide open left-handed shot toward the far post.

Then Trojans sophomore forward Ryan Newman knotted it up, slinging a wrister past the goalie 30 seconds later.

The tie didn’t last long, as Winona scored the next four goals, starting with a late first period goal by Aden Kovala and three more early in the second Kovala, Andre Russeau and Mannor.

Worthington had a flurry of shots with about eight minutes to go in the period, but couldn’t get one to find the back of the net.

The Trojans added their third goal with 4:51 to go in the third period. Newman received an assist from Bryce Olson that sprung him on a breakaway and gave him open ice to shoot the puck just under the crossbar to bring the game back to 6-3.

They put together one last late flurry of shots in the final minutes, but the lead was too great for the Trojans to overcome late in the game.

Worthington goalie Carter Ponto seemed to settle down after the goals early in the second period, and didn’t let another one past him for the final 28 minutes of the game. He made a number of quality saves late in the game, including several in a row as the Trojans killed a 5-on-3 W/C powerplay to open the third period.

The loss drops the Trojans to 0-3 and they move on to a home showdown with Le Sueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-city United at 7 p.m. today. Winona/Cotter is 1-2 and plays at Fairmont today at noon.

W/C 3 3 0 -- 6Worthington 2 0 1 -- 3 Luverne 6, SP/L-H/TCU 3

LUVERNE -- Luverne jumped out to an early lead with three first-period goals and remained in control for the remainder of its game against St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson/Tri-City United.

Declan Beers, Jesse Reed and Kasyn Kruse scored in the first frame.

Beers and Kruse each scored again in the second and Mark Sterrett netted one in the third.

Danny McCade, Hunter Wilmes and Isaac Westpfal scored for St. Peter.

Luverne outshot SP/L-H/TCU 34 to 14 in the game.

The Cardinals are 2-0 and play tonight at 5 p.m. at Orono.

SP/L-H/TCU 0 1 2 -- 3Luverne 3 2 1 -- 6