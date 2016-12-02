WHS basketball: Girls, boys sweep Windom Area on road

But in both games, the Worthington teams pulled away in the second half to earn a sweep in a high school basketball doubleheader.

The Trojan girls defeated the Eagles 58-40 before the WHS boys earned a 66-43 victory in the nightcap.

Girls

Anneke Weg just wanted the ball.

So whenever there was a missed shot, the junior center on Worthington’s girls basketball team went after it.

“The ball went up and I wanted it,” Weg said. “I mean, the other team did, too. I’ve been working on (rebounding) a little bit.”

Weg pulled down 20 rebounds to go with 12 points as the Trojans improved to 2-0 with a win against Windom Area.

The Eagles (1-1) found themselves down by as many as 16 in the first half, but closed the period on a 7-2 run and trailed by nine at the break.

After halftime, both offenses came to a screeching halt.

In the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Trojans scored four points and the Eagles five.

“I think we just maybe felt a little rushed or panicked,” Weg said. “I’m not sure why. We got into a little bit of foul trouble too. It was a little rut in the game. But luckily we got out of it.”

WA would go on a quick 4-0 burst and trailed by six. However, the Eagles missed four free throws, including two on the front end of a one-and-one during that span.

“I think for us the difference in the game was they hit free throws and we didn’t,” WA head coach Jeff Huska said. “We certainly had our chances at the free-throw line and that’s certainly part of what we try to do. But we just didn’t knock enough of them down. I also thought the big difference was in the lull in the second half where nobody could score, if we could have just gotten a couple of baskets to get over the hump and get less than that seven point deficit, I think that would have given us a little bit of confidence.”

Weg answered with six points for the Trojans as WHS went on a 10-2 run to pull away.

“They were trying to force us to shoot from outside,” WHS head coach Eric Linder said. “At the end they finally got it. They were looking for that high-low look into Anneke. Anneke has always kind of been a blue-collar worker, but I really liked her effort tonight getting second shots and getting rebounds.”

Nyamer Diew had a game-high 13 points for WHS, while Ahmitara Alwal had 10. Madison Maras led the Eagles with 11 points.

Windom Area 29 40 Worthington 38 58WINDOM AREA (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Naumann 0-1-5-7, Isaacs 2-1-3-8, Jackson 0-2-0-4, Bartlet 0-0-2-2, Will 0-1-2-4, Hauge 0-2-0-4, Maras 0-3-5-11. Totals 2-10-14-40.WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Meyer 0-1-0-2, Othow 1-0-1-4, Diew 1-4-2-13, A. Alwal 1-1-5-10, Thuringer 0-3-0-6, R. Alwal 0-1-0-2, Weg 0-5-2-12, Shaffer 1-3-0-9. Totals 4-18-10-58.Boys

Team captains Tyler Linder and Zach Boever are trying to bring a little more emotion to the Worthington boys basketball team this year.

“I think with me and Tyler being captains, we try to bring more energy to practice,” Boever said. “We’re trying to translate that to games. Bringing more energy just helps the team better.”

And in Friday’s season-opening win, that was evident after each big play.

“We told them we have 17 guys and everyone needs to be rooting for one another for us to be successful,” WHS head coach Clint Meyer said. “We don’t have any one guy that’s going to stand out. We have to win as a team and that includes the guys on the bench as well. Anytime we can get everyone involved and get those emotions going positive, that’s going to be really important to these guys this year.”

The two teams were close early as Worthington had a slim 28-22 lead at halftime. The margin remained tight early in the second half as Windom Area’s Ryan Franz hit a shot to bring the score 38-30 in favor of the Trojans. However, Boever hit a triple to spark a 11-0 run to push the lead to 19.

“I think we played well overall,” Boever said. “I think some things we still need to fix. But we have the major details down, so it’s just the little things we have to work on and critique a little bit.”

The Trojans used another 7-0 run late in the second half to increase the lead to 23 en route to a season-opening victory.

“It was what we wanted to do, especially on the defensive end,” Meyer said. “I thought we really came out and guarded the way we wanted to and dictated things early. I couldn’t be prouder of the way we played, it was a whole team game. Everybody stepped up tonight and it’s a good feeling being 1-0.”

Boever had a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists. Linder had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Stuart Merrigan had eight points and nine rebounds. Luke Gilbertson had a team-high 12 points for WA, while Kaden Elder finished with 11 points.

The Trojans host Luverne on Tuesday and Marshall on Thursday.

“Luverne is a good team, we’ll have to play them hard,” Boever said. “Marshall is a good team, we’ll just work hard the next days and come prepared for those.”

Windom Area 22 43Worthington 28 66WINDOM AREA (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Lovell 1-0-0-3, Gilbertson 1-3-3-12, Wormstadt 1-1-0-5, Franz 0-3-0-6, Colbert 0-0-1-1, Elder 1-4-0-11, Minion 0-2-1-5. Totals 4-13-4-43.WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Boever 3-5-4-23, Asefa 0-3-1-7, Huisman 0-3-1-7, Merrigan 0-4-0-8, Sorenson 0-1-0-2, Boneschans 0-0-3-3, Linder 0-6-4-16. Totals 3-22-13-66.