One for every letter of their particular alphabet.

For short, the Bulldogs are officially called LSHSPTCUC. Nine letters. Eight consonants. Not an easy mouthful to say.

The Bulldogs came to Worthington Saturday and shut out the Trojans 9-0.

The game occurred just hours after WHS produced its most productive offensive showing of the young season Friday night in a 6-3 loss at home to Winona-Cotter. And despite the one-sided result on Saturday, head coach Paul Olsen said he was proud of the effort his Trojans gave.

In fact, he said, if his boys had been so determined in Friday’s game, they might have even won their first game of the season.

“That’s what other coaches have said about us all year,” said Olsen. “That we never give up and we never get chippy.”

The problem Worthington faced against (sigh) LSHSPTCUC, however, was the problem they’ll probably be facing all winter. Lack of numbers and lack of size.

“That’s the way our year has went, when you only have two lines. That’s going to be hard all year when the other guys have four or five lines,” Olsen explained.

Give the Bulldogs credit. They were consistent. They scored three goals each in the first, second and third periods.

Goal No. 1 -- for “L” -- was scored by senior Brandan Pelowski with 5:57 remaining in the first period. Goal No. 2 -- for “S” -- was put in three minutes later by Tyson Sowder. The “H” goal came with 1:18 remaining, and it was tallied directly in front of the WHS goal by Dominic D’Amato amid a mess of bodies.

Goals S, P and T were put in by Danny McCabe, Pelowski and Ken Ringler.

Enter the third period, and goals C, U and C were scored by Sowder, Hunter Wilmes and -- with only seven seconds remaining in the game -- Ryan Conlon.

LSHSPTCUC out-shot Worthington 47-17, putting 18 shots on goal in the first period, 15 in the second and 14 in the third. Worthington attempted five in the first, seven in the second and five in the third.

The Trojans had their scoring chances, perhaps none better than with about six and a half minutes remaining in the second period. That was when Worthington freshman Bryce Olsen controlled the puck on open ice, smoothly pushed it between the legs of a Bulldog defender, collected it again and blistered a shot that was blocked by the LSHSPTCUC goalie. Seconds later, Olsen had the puck again with another excellent opportunity to score. Again the shot went straight for the net, but again it was blocked.

Meanwhile, the Trojans continued to have problems defensively. The Bulldogs played with the puck constantly in front of the WHS goal and its busy goalkeeper, Carter Ponto, as the Trojans couldn’t easily expel it from the danger area.

Coach Olsen could only shake his head when asked about it later.

“Not only are we small in numbers, but we’ve got some guys who are small in size. It’s hard for them to push them out from the net,” he said.

Early in the contest, fans were exposed to a scary moment when WHS sophomore skater Davis Moore was checked hard into the boards and stayed down for several minutes. After the game, Coach Olsen said Moore sustained a concussion, but should be OK.

LSHSPTCUC 3 3 3 -- 9Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0