So even toward the end of a hard-fought game, Olsen said his team wasn’t about to quit.

“That’s all we know,” said Olsen, a junior defenseman on Worthington’s boys hockey team. “We’ve played with small numbers ever since we were knee high. Bantam year, I remember we played some with eight guys, we played a game with six guys. Small numbers is all we know. We know just not to quit.”

There was no quit in the Trojans Tuesday night against Redwood Valley as WHS’ lone goal came from Olsen in the final five minutes in a 7-1 Cardinal victory.

“Compared to our first game, it’s day and night,” Olsen said. “We’re moving the puck and we’re skating around and playing good, we’re playing as a team instead of trying to go coast to coast. I’m overwhelmed and surprised by just how much we’ve flourished and I’m excited to see what the end of the year is going to look like.”

Bailey Sommers was a one-man wrecking crew for RV on Tuesday. The senior forward scored four goals and assisted on another.

“When you have guys out there like Bailey Sommers, he’s huge,” Olsen said. “He has longer legs than anybody on our team. It definitely gives him an extra factor, especially when he can stick handle through a minefield.”

While the Trojans were only able to score once, they did pepper the net with 24 shots throughout the night.

“It’s extremely motivating when we look up there and we see 20-plus shots in one game,” Olsen said. “That just shows our improvement and we’re getting the chances, we’re just not connecting. It’s just one of those things, through time our chances will come and we’ll walk through the door that’s open for us.”

Olsen’s goal came with just less than five minutes remaining in the game. With WHS on a power play, Olsen corralled the puck at the blue line and sent a shot toward the net. His aim was true as the puck sailed through the Cardinal defense and in for a goal.

“I saw the guy was laying down in front of me so I figured I had to get it high and over him,” Olsen said. “I don’t know if the goalie just didn’t see it or what, but I went almost crossbar and in. It’s kind of unorthodox because they tell us to keep our shots down. Afterwards I was blank. They said I looked like I was shellshocked. I didn’t say anything and my eyes were wide open. I didn’t believe it happened at first.”

The Trojans will host Windom Area on Thursday.

“It’s definitely a rivalry, it’s always a fun one to play,” Olsen said. “It’s a half an hour away, so it’s big rivals. You have to play hard, they are going to playing just as hard and gunning for us too. We’re just going to show our neighbors what we got and what we can take to the table.”

Redwood Valley 2 3 2 -- 7Worthington 0 0 1 -- 1Luverne 3, Marshall 0

MARSHALL -- Kasyn Kruse had a good night for the Luverne boys hockey team.

The junior forward had two goals and assisted on another as the Cardinals earned a victory over Marshall.

Kruse scored both his goals in the second period before assisting Ben Serie on a third-period score.

Daniel Tofteland made 17 saves for Luverne, which finished with 32 shots on goal.

LHS hosts Redwood Valley on Thursday.

Luverne 0 2 1 -- 3Marshall 0 0 0 -- 0GirlsFairmont 3, Worthington 1

FAIRMONT -- Kaylana Rosadakhom scored a goal for the Worthington girls hockey team, but couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a two-goal loss.

Rosadakhom, an eighth-grade forward, scored unassisted in the second period. However, the Cardinals scored twice in the first and once in the second periods.

“We have been working on the small things and it’s starting to pay off,” WHS head coach Chad Nickel said. “We are shooting more, we’re controlling the puck more and we’re not just dumping and chasing it.”

Fairmont had 52 shots on goal, with WHS goaltender Bailey Kruse making 49 saves. The Trojans had 15 shots on goal.

Worthington hosts Windom Area on Thursday.

Worthington 0 1 0 -- 1Fairmont 2 1 0 -- 3 Marshall 1, Luverne 0

LUVERNE -- Courtney Mauch scored a second-period power play goal to lead Marshall past Luverne.

Sydney Mauch assisted on the goal for the Tigers, who had 31 shots on goal.

The Cardinals had 15 shots in the game. LHS goaltender Emilie Bartels made 30 saves.

Marshall 0 1 0 -- 1Luverne 0 0 0 -- 0